Olio Debuts First-of-Its-Kind ‘Live’ Cannabis Edibles Utilizing Unlokt™ by Day Three Labs

Olio Live Edibles Launch with Live Rosin and Novel Protein Technology for a Delivery Model that Unlocks Effects Familiar to Flower Enthusiasts

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Olio, Colorado’s leading cannabis extraction brand, and Day Three Labs, a cannabinoid CPG ingredient manufacturer, today announced the launch of Olio Live Edibles with Unlokt™ by Day Three Labs. The groundbreaking new product line marks the first time single-strain, fresh-frozen cannabis hash is combined with a pharmaceutical-grade infusion technology for an all-natural, truly strain-specific edibles experience that preserves the terpenes and cannabinoids in every strain.

Compared to the cannabis flower experience which can be more predictable due to cannabinoids and terpenes, consuming traditional edibles yields a decidedly different, unpredictable experience. Where most edibles on the market contain distillates stripped of many natural cannabinoids and terpenes or use emulsion techniques that can’t preserve them, nothing is lost with the solventless rosin crafted by Olio, maker of premium concentrates since 2016. Day Three Labs’ Unlokt™ technology packs the live rosin within a natural protein, creating a novel THC-protein complex, that shuttles the rosin directly into the body’s circulation bypassing the liver, protecting the cannabinoids and terpenes and allowing them to be released and absorbed into the bloodstream in their entirety.

“Without destroying naturally occurring terpenes and cannabinoids, Olio Live Edibles allow an edibles consumer to enjoy cannabis in its most complete form,” said Steve Morigi, Brand Product and Process Manager at Olio. “Being the first strain-specific edible to feature this innovative delivery system and Olio’s live rosin, the effects are like no other edible on the market.”

Olio Live Edibles with Unlokt™ are gluten-free gummies with all-natural flavors and ingredients. A 10-pack (100mg THC) is available in two flavor pairings: Blueberry & Strawberry and Green Apple & Watermelon.

“Unlokt™ leverages decades of pharmaceutical research and expertise and applies it to cannabis innovation that will soon replace emulsion-based delivery systems used by edibles manufacturers across the industry,” said Josh Rubin, Co-Founder and CEO of Day Three Labs. “We couldn’t think of a better partner than Olio, known for its top-of-the-line premium rosin and adherence to the highest industry standards, to bring the first cannabis edible with Unlokt™ technology to market. We believe consumers deserve the transparency and sophistication Unlokt™ offers for a safe, predictable and extremely enjoyable high that is clean, consistent and very functional.”

As of July 8, Olio Live Edibles: Unlokt™ are available across Colorado at select dispensaries. Learn more at dabolio.com.

About Olio

Olio is an industry leader in cannabis extract innovation, crafting products of the highest quality since 2016. Olio’s team of passionate, knowledgeable cultivators and extractors focuses on terpene preservation and unique flavor profiles to make concentrates and edibles that appeal to consumers of all experience levels. Olio’s new ‘Live Edibles’ line, powered by Day Three Labs’ proprietary Unlokt™ technology, provides a first-of-its-kind full-spectrum experience with bioavailability that sets a new standard for the infused edibles space. With the deepest of roots in Colorado’s legal cannabis industry, Olio’s expanding national footprint—with products also on shelves in Massachusetts and New Mexico—is a testament to its commitment to quality. Olio’s unrivaled cannabis genetics library and exacting production standards have made it one of the most-awarded, widely recognized and sought-after cannabis brands in the modern market. Learn more: dabolio.com

About Day Three Labs

Day Three Labs™ (DTL) is a cannabinoid CPG ingredient manufacturer specializing in the development and commercialization of novel cannabis product solutions. An international company with headquarters in Denver and a pharmaceutical research lab in Israel, DTL reimagines existing cannabis offerings with pharmaceutical-grade technology and innovation like Unlokt™ to deliver precision and predictability to the infused product experience. Unlokt™ is disrupting the way edibles are developed, delivered and consumed, quickly replacing emulsion-based systems used today by edibles manufacturers across the industry. Without any synthetic ingredients or surfactants, Unlokt™ preserves the magic of terpenes and cannabinoids in every strain, resulting in a highly functional, and very pleasurable experience that enhances the lives of consumers and patients.

