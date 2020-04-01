Okta Strengthens Connection between Identity and Devices Through Strategic Endpoint Protection and Management Partnerships with VMware Carbon Black, CrowdStrike, and Tanium

New integrations deliver device risk signals into the Okta Identity Cloud to unlock more secure, seamless access across endpoint ecosystems

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today at Oktane20 Live announced new strategic partnerships with leading endpoint protection and management providers VMware Carbon Black, CrowdStrike, and Tanium. The new integration partnerships provide a broad set of device risk signals to the Okta Identity Cloud, enabling enterprises to combine endpoint risk detection with user identity to deliver unparalleled access security. Made possible through the new Okta Verify application and the Okta Devices Platform Service, these integrations pave the way to enhanced risk analysis and access decisions in a Zero Trust environment.

“It’s clear that securing the modern enterprise involves thinking beyond the perimeter and recognizing the ways people work today,” said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer, Okta. “Okta wants to enable anyone to use any technology, and to do so securely. Our new partnerships with endpoint security leaders like VMware Carbon Black, CrowdStrike, and Tanium open the door to really innovative ways to deliver on the promise of Zero Trust security. By feeding device risk signals into the Okta Identity Cloud, we’re able to drive truly comprehensive risk analysis that combines deep device insights with Okta’s user-centric insights, ultimately delivering more secure outcomes for our customers.”

New partnerships with VMware Carbon Black, CrowdStrike, and Tanium augment Okta’s existing endpoint management integrations to provide enterprise security teams more device context than ever before when creating access and authentication policies. The new Okta Verify application is built for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Android, and Windows to embed Okta on every device. This enables Okta to collect risk signals from devices themselves as well as endpoint protection and management partners. This is made possible through the recently introduced Okta Devices Platform Service, which enables standardized integration capabilities. Okta’s agnostic approach to endpoint protection and management integration will be used to expand the roster of supported endpoint protection and management vendors.

Relying on the Okta Devices Platform Service, the Okta Identity Cloud is able to ingest those device risk signals to create a comprehensive risk profile of an individual login attempt. Okta can now make access decisions based on security posture signals from an individual’s device, using data delivered by both Okta Verify and leading endpoint management and endpoint detection and response partners. Together with partners, Okta can determine if the operating system is up-to-date, whether or not the device is jailbroken, if the device contains any malware, if the device is managed by IT, and whether or not a firewall is disabled. Okta can then leverage these signals to make the appropriate contextual response to an access request, such as denying access or prompting for an additional factor.

“Mobile and cloud technologies have driven new workforce behaviors that have eliminated the traditional perimeter and require a new approach to security,” said Sanjay Poonen, Chief Operating Officer, VMware. “To that end, we believe it’s critical to secure endpoints, workloads, clouds, and user identities. This partnership enhancement with Okta builds on the already strong integration with VMware Workspace ONE for endpoint management. By adding VMware Carbon Black for endpoint security to the partnership, we’re in a position to not only help protect and manage devices, but understand and better secure user identities behind today’s diverse endpoint ecosystem. VMware and Okta are further working to empower security and IT teams in a rapidly-changing attack landscape.”

“The paradigm shift to cloud services combined with an increasingly remote workforce means the IT network, as we once knew it, no longer exists,” said Peter Constantine, Chief Product Officer, Tanium. “To truly remain secure, organizations not only need to verify a user’s identity but also ensure the health and security of the connecting device before granting access to sensitive information. Tanium and Okta are combining industry-leading identity and access management with unified endpoint management and security to give enterprises the ability to define which devices can access critical data, services, and applications, with instant endpoint visibility.”

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With over 6,500 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely use the best technologies for their business. Nearly 8,000 organizations, including Engie, JetBlue, Nordstrom, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Teach for America, T-Mobile and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

