Okami Voted Best Nikkei Restaurant In Miami And Launches Its New Omakase Dining Experience By Chef Manuel Tenguan Asato

Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – July 29, 2022) – The Miami New Times recently released their annual “Best Of Miami 2022” issue and named Ōkami the best Nikkei Restaurant in the city. It would only be fitting that they are introducing the next level of their culinary journey by announcing the launch of its exclusive Omakase dining experience presented by Chef Manuel Tenguan Asato.

As the newest trend in fine dining begins to expand into Miami, Chef Manuel Tenguan Asato gives us a front-row seat to a one-of-a-kind sensory experience that will test the limits of your palate. For those of us not fluent in Japanese, Omakase is a Japanese phrase, used when ordering food in restaurants, that means “I’ll leave it up to you.”

Omakase usually refers to an extended sushi dinner, ideally eaten at the sushi counter, where the chef prepares one piece of fish at a time, announces its name and origin, answers your questions, and guesses what else you might enjoy and how much more you’d like to eat. The extraordinary part of Omakase is that it consists of 16 courses and each plate is a work of art, both in presentation and in flavors.

Ōkami may not be the first to introduce this amazing culinary trend, but they are definitely taking it to new heights and flying in specialty fish and Wagyu beef all the way from Japan. They are the only Omakase in the city that offers tantalizing bites that will melt in your mouth, all you have to choose is whether you want to book a Wygu delicacy experience or a Nikkei seafood experience, unlike anything you have seen.

Chef Manuel Tenguan Asato is a third-generation Japanese descendant raised in Peru, where he mastered his Nikkei cooking techniques for over 25 years and went on to helm restaurants all over the world. Chef Manuel Tenguan Asato menu offers Nikkei Omakase, including nigiri sushi using the freshest ingredients full of umami ﬂavors. A vast array of sushi, sashimi, nigiri, and fresh seafood is artfully prepared each night we offer Nikkei Omakase platters and Kaiseki-style plates as highlights. Ōkami is also the only one to also offer a Wagyu Omakase in the country and flies their special selections of Wagyu beef directly from Japan.

