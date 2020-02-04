OIF to Host “Cu (see you) Beyond 112 Gbps” Workshop at OFC 2020

Workshop will feature leading end-users, equipment developers, and component suppliers discussing the needs and challenges for electrical interfaces beyond 112 Gbps

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#112Gbps—OIF, where the optical networking industry’s interoperability work gets done, will hold a half-day workshop “Cu (see you) Beyond 112 Gbps” on Thursday, March 12 during OFC 2020 in San Diego, Ca. The workshop, featuring industry-leading experts from Arista, Broadcom, Cisco, Facebook, Google, Innovium, Intel, MACOM and TE Connectivity, is open to the public.

Leading experts from end-users, equipment developers and component suppliers will discuss the needs for next generation interoperable electrical IO rates as well the challenges and possible technical options to make these rates possible. The panel will address questions such as: Do electrical interfaces hit the wall beyond 112 Gbps? Is 224 Gbps possible? What is a useful reach? Does copper have a future? The workshop will also include a brief summary of OIF’s existing and in-process electrical IO work.

The first half of the workshop will focus on the industry view and need for the next generation electrical interconnects, including networking trends and cloud scale applications. The second half will include presentations and discussion on the technical challenges and directions that could be considered to realize interoperable next generation common electrical IOs that balance density, power, reach and risk.

“OIF has a long history of developing electrical interface specifications known as CEI Implementation Agreements that have been the foundation for almost every industry standards group,” said Nathan Tracy, TE Connectivity and OIF president. “There is little doubt there will be electrical interfaces required beyond 112 Gbps and it is safe to say the OIF will be a part of that development. This workshop is a critical opportunity for OIF members and industry to participate in an open debate and discussion on this topic.”

Details on the workshop are as follows:

March 12, 2020 – 12:00pm-5:30pm

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp, 401 K St (across from the SD Convention Center), San Diego, Ca.

Agenda

12:00pm: Registration and distribution of box lunches

12:30pm: Introduction – Nathan Tracy, OIF president and TE Connectivity

Session 1 – User Demand 12:40pm-2:30pm

12:40pm-1:30pm – End Users’ Perspective – Srinivas Venkataraman, Facebook; Sara Zebian, Google

1:30pm-2:15pm – Equipment Developers’ Perspective – Andy Bechtolsheim, Arista; Rakesh Chopra, Cisco

2:15pm-2:30pm – Coffee break

Session 2 – Component Suppliers’ Analysis/Perspective 2:30pm-5:00pm

2:30pm-3:00pm – Optics and co-packaging – Richard Grzybowski, MACOM

3:00pm-3:30pm – Switch Developer – Kapil Shrikhande, Innovium

3:30pm-4:20pm – SERDES, Modulation and FEC – Adam Healey, Broadcom, Inc; Mike Li, Intel

4:20pm-4:50pm – Improved Copper Components and Channels – Dave Helster, TE Connectivity

5:00pm – Wrap-up

Informal Networking at local bar/grill (TBD) following wrap-up

Registration fee for OIF Members: $150.00. OIF Members click HERE to register.

Registration fee for Non-Members: $200.00. Non-Members click HERE to register.

Late Fee: Additional fee of $25.00 USD will be charged after March 6, 2020.

About OIF

OIF is where the optical networking industry’s interoperability work gets done. Building on 20 years of effecting forward change in the industry, OIF represents the dynamic ecosystem of 100+ industry leading network operators, system vendors, component vendors and test equipment vendors collaborating to develop interoperable electrical, optical and control solutions that directly impact the industry’s ecosystem and facilitate global connectivity in the open network world. Connect with OIF at @OIForum, on LinkedIn and at http://www.oiforum.com.

