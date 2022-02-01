OfficeSpace Software acquires visitor management platform Greetly to provide new insights about hybrid office use.

The leading workplace management platform enables data-driven decision-making about space utilization, real estate strategy, and hybrid workplace experience in a single platform.

ATLANTA & DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OfficeSpace Software (“OfficeSpace”), part of Vista Equity Partners’ Endeavor Fund, announced it acquired Greetly, the world’s most customizable visitor management system. Greetly’s digital receptionist allows hybrid workplace teams to securely check in visitors, packages, and deliveries on mobile and instantly alert employees on-site. Greetly’s visitor management solution provides new data insights to IT, Real Estate, Facilities Management, and Human Resource teams using OfficeSpace to plan, manage, and optimize their workplace strategy in one intuitive platform.

“The hybrid workplace is extremely fluid today. Understanding how employees and visitors are interacting with the office helps leaders make data-driven decisions about workplace experience and real estate strategy,” shares Erin Mulligan Nelson, CEO of OfficeSpace Software. “We invested in Greetly because it provides a critical data layer that clients and the markets are seeking: more than 40% of workplace operations software users surveyed said they need a way to manage and track visitors while providing a seamless guest experience. Greetly and OfficeSpace provide these insights in real-time and give organizations a competitive advantage in their investment decisions,” says Nelson.

As a digital receptionist, Greetly revolutionizes the reception desk with a customizable mobile interface available on iOS and Android devices. Teams can customize colors, logos, fonts, and languages and build workflows to collect essential visitor data quickly and securely. As visitors check-in, employees receive instant notifications via Slack, Microsoft Teams, text, email, and more–enabling communication and productivity in the office. Greetly can facilitate custom forms and signatures, print badges, and generate reports and audits for compliance processes at secure facilities.

Dave Milliken, founder and former CEO of Greetly explains: “We founded Greetly to help teams cut down on time-consuming administrative tasks and get back to what matters for their business. This technology complements OfficeSpace’s mission to drive change in the hybrid workplace and provide intuitive solutions that give teams the insights they need to adapt to the future of work,” says Milliken.

As organizations test and learn from workplace strategies to boost engagement and optimize real estate portfolios, Integrated Workplace Management Solutions like OfficeSpace enable critical decisions that impact team and business performance.

“OfficeSpace is leading the charge in enabling flexible, productive, and data-driven workplaces. The acquisition of Greetly combines two highly complementary technology solutions, making it a true win for users,” says René Stewart, Co-Head of Vista’s Endeavor Fund and Senior Managing Director. “With Greetly by OfficeSpace, workplace leaders can remain agile, respond to the changing demand of hybrid workers, and forecast real estate needs in one intuitive workplace platform.”

About OfficeSpace Software

OfficeSpace is the workplace management platform enabling the future of work, with software that helps teams plan, connect, and perform in the hybrid workplace. 1,000 of the world’s top organizations use OfficeSpace to get the most out of their space and connect the people in it, with intuitive space planning, desk and room booking, employee wayfinding, and real-time insights to inform workplace experience design. OfficeSpace is rated 4.8 / 5 on G2’s enterprise software review site, and named Easiest to Use, Best Meets Requirements, Users Most Likely to Recommend, and Overall Leader, Spring 2023. OfficeSpace was also featured as a top supplier in Gartner’s 2023 Market Guide for Workplace Experience Applications. The company is backed by Vista Equity Partners and Resurgens Technology Partners. Follow OfficeSpace on LinkedIn, @OfficeSpace Software.

About Greetly

Greetly is the only fully customizable visitor management system serving enterprise and SMB clients across the globe. Greetly’s digital receptionist app manages visiting customers, vendors, interview candidates, deliveries, facility tours, scheduled entries and exits, and more. This modernization to office reception capabilities results in significant time and money savings for Greetly clients. The technology—which provides instant visitor notifications, collects e-signatures, and prints visitor badges—can be branded and customized to the unique needs of each work environment. Learn more about Greetly’s solutions: www.greetly.com

