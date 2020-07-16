Office Depot Enhances Print Services Portfolio with New Graphic Design Solutions Powered by Canva

New DIY Offerings Help SMBs Easily Create and Print High-Quality Marketing Materials

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, today announced a new collaboration with Canva, the world’s fastest growing design platform. Canva’s high-impact, professional and visually-appealing graphic design solutions paired with the high-quality printing services offered on officedepot.com are now available to help small business customers keep business going during this pivotal time.

“Whether small businesses are preparing to open their doors or never shut down, we’re here to help them accomplish more as they restore operations, restock their office and reconnect with their customers,” said John Gannfors, executive vice president and chief merchandising and supply chain officer for Office Depot. “The addition of Canva’s easy-to-use graphic design functionality enables our small business customers to easily build their brand with eye-catching print marketing materials that can help them keep business going.”

The new collaboration integrates Canva’s user-friendly drag-and-drop design interface found on officedepot.com’s print services section. Small business owners can now create professional marketing materials like flyers and posters to let their community know that they are open for business. With new templates added monthly, tailored to a variety of industries, it’s simple to customize marketing materials with a company logo and imagery within a few clicks. Customers can also access royalty-free photography along with tools such as frames, shapes, fonts and thousands of color options where small businesses can get approximate matches to their brand standards.

“In recent months we’ve entered a new normal across the globe and businesses have recognized the need for more collaborative, more affordable and more user-friendly business support solutions,” said Aaron Day, global partnerships lead for Canva. “Together with Office Depot, Canva is simplifying the design to print process by bringing the power of technology from online into the mainstream. Now customers can enjoy more choice, more flexibility and all the support they need to reopen their business.”

Small business customers who are looking for solutions to help adapt to a new operating environment can design, print and share their customized designs all from one source – officedepot.com. They can choose from a variety of paper stock and other premium upgrades to create seamless print marketing campaigns that stand out and help let customers know that they are open for business. The new graphic design capabilities can help communicate new workplace and social distancing guidelines, operating hours, services or products, cleaning protocols, contact information and other important messages to employees and customers.

Select print services are eligible for same-day curbside or in-store pickup if ordered by 2 p.m. local time. Visit officedepot.com/sameday for details. For added convenience, small business customers can purchase other supplies to help keep business going, including an assortment of personal protective equipment (PPE), cleaning supplies, mailing and shipping products and business essentials. They can also take advantage of:

Every Door Direct Mail® and Personalized Direct Mail Services (new!): Create cost-effective marketing campaigns designed to reach a highly targeted audience using advanced geographic and demographic data, powered by Taradel. All it takes is three easy steps to reach new and existing customers: target the right prospects, create the offer and launch the campaign. Learn more at dm.officedepot.com.

For more information on Office Depot’s services, products and deals, visit officedepot.com.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Through its banner brands Office Depot® and OfficeMax®, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business through approximately 1,300 stores, an online presence and thousands of dedicated sales professionals. For more information, visit news.officedepot.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The ODP Corporation and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. ©2020 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

1Free Next Business-Day Delivery: Minimum purchase required after discounts and before taxes. Orders must be placed by 5:00 P.M. local time (in most locations) via phone/online or 3:00 PM via fax. Orders outside our local delivery area and most furniture, oversized, bulk items, cases of bottled water and other beverages and special order items do not qualify. Non-qualifying orders incur a delivery charge. Delivery fees will be noted prior to purchase. Other restrictions apply. See , call 800.GO.DEPOT or ask a store associate for details.

