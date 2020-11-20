Oculus Quest Early Black Friday Deals (2020) Monitored by Consumer Walk

Save on Oculus Quest deals at the early Black Friday 2020 sale, featuring sales on the original Oculus Quest and the new Oculus Quest 2

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our comparison of the best early Oculus Quest deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring savings on 64GB, 128GB and 256GB Oculus headsets. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Oculus Quest Deals:

Best VR Headset Deals:

Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals for hundreds more active savings right now. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The all-in-one VR headset Oculus Quest makes virtual reality gaming easier to discover and enjoy, as it doesn’t require a console or PC to run. Everything needed comes out of the box, which includes the lightweight headset and two Touch controllers. Gamers can choose between the 64GB and 128GB models for more storage for games. The Oculus Quest 2 has also been recently released, providing even better performance and higher resolution than the original. With backward compatibility, current Oculus Quest owners can still play games they own on the new model.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews ([email protected])