Oculus Quest Early Black Friday Deals (2020) Monitored by Consumer Walk
Save on Oculus Quest deals at the early Black Friday 2020 sale, featuring sales on the original Oculus Quest and the new Oculus Quest 2
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our comparison of the best early Oculus Quest deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring savings on 64GB, 128GB and 256GB Oculus headsets. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Oculus Quest Deals:
- Save up to 28% on the latest Oculus Quest headsets at Amazon – check the best prices available for Oculus Quest headsets and accessories
- Save on Oculus Quest 2 VR systems and accessories at GameStop.com – click the link for live prices on the Oculus Quest 2 and compatible accessories like hard head straps, carrying cases, and more
- Shop the latest deals on the Oculus Quest 2 at Amazon – click the link for live prices on the Quest 2 All-n-One VR headset and compatible accessories
- Save on Oculus Quest 2 all-in-one gaming headsets & accessories at Verizon – see the live prices on Oculus Quest 2 bundles including VR headsets, touch controllers, glass spacers and more
Best VR Headset Deals:
- Shop the latest VR headset deals from a wide variety of brands at Amazon – check live prices on the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Samsung Gear, Sony PS VR and other virtual reality gaming headsets
- Save on VR headsets from Oculus, S VR, and HTC Vive at Gamestop.com – click the link for live prices on best-selling VR headsets like the Oculus Quest, Vive Cosmos, and Playstation VR
- Save up to 31% on Oculus VR headsets at Amazon – check live prices on Oculus Rift S, Oculus Go & Oculus Quest standalone headsets & accessories
Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals for hundreds more active savings right now. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The all-in-one VR headset Oculus Quest makes virtual reality gaming easier to discover and enjoy, as it doesn’t require a console or PC to run. Everything needed comes out of the box, which includes the lightweight headset and two Touch controllers. Gamers can choose between the 64GB and 128GB models for more storage for games. The Oculus Quest 2 has also been recently released, providing even better performance and higher resolution than the original. With backward compatibility, current Oculus Quest owners can still play games they own on the new model.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews ([email protected])