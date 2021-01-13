Octo Awarded Spot on Army’s RS3 92 Situational Awareness and Augmented Reality Technologies Contract

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Octo is pleased to announce it will team with QinetiQ on the RS3 92 Situational Awareness and Augmented Reality Technologies contract to provide machine learning and deep learning support to the U.S. Army’s Integrated Visual Augmentation System program (IVAS). IVAS offers a single platform that allows soldiers to fight, rehearse, and train, improving soldiers’ sensing, decision making, target acquisition, and target engagement through a next generation, 24/7 situational awareness tool. The award further demonstrates Octo’s artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and solutions.

“ Octo has a longstanding relationship with the Army, and we are excited to offer AI as part of their mission solutions,” said Rob Albritton, Senior Director of Octo’s AI Center of Excellence. “ Enhancing soldier lethality and situational awareness is an Army priority, and IVAS serves as the centerpiece. IVAS will operationalize AI in ways the Army could only imagine two years ago. Supporting our close combat force with emerging technology they can use in the field is an honor.”

Octo’s Chief Technology Officer Sujey Edward said, “ Octo has a long history of introducing emerging technology into Federal Government agencies, and Rob is helping us lead the way by giving the Army the kind of advanced tools they need to better protect their warfighters and our nation.

“ Octo is serious about AI. We have the experience and the people to make AI solutions happen for our Federal Government customers. We’re proud to have Rob bringing with him the level of expertise the armed forces depend on, and we look forward to further supporting them by providing tactical edge AI solutions.”

“ Winning contracts like IVAS is part of our focus on emerging technologies as a means of helping the government leverage these newly available solutions to maximize mission effectiveness,” added Mehul Sanghani, Octo’s CEO. “ We are excited to have our position as an emerging technology leader recognized through this contract award.”

