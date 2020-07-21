OceanX and the Paradise Foundation Announce Multi-Year Content Partnership to Advance Ocean Exploration, Education and Conservation Globally

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — OceanX, a New York-based nonprofit ocean exploration initiative and media organization, and Paradise Foundation, a nonprofit environmental conservation organization based in China, today announced a formal multi-year partnership to distribute OceanX’s cutting-edge media content to audiences across China. The move will engage a wide variety of audiences on various platforms including Paradise, Tencent and Weibo. OceanX and Paradise Foundation will also work together to co-produce educational digital content and augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) content, to be captured during joint exploration missions aboard OceanX’s new research vessel OceanXplorer. The widespread distribution of this content in China and worldwide will promote both organizations’ shared goal of advancing ocean exploration, education and conservation globally. Over the multi-year partnership, OceanX and Paradise Foundation will also collaboratively explore opportunities to co-host events at major ocean and biodiversity conferences and convenings, and share ideas on ways in which the aims of ocean exploration and conservation might be achieved through advanced technologies and platforms.

“At OceanX, we are on a mission to explore the ocean and bring it back to the world, and we love working with others who can help us create one big wave of global interest in and support for our oceans,” said Ray Dalio, Co-Founder of OceanX and President of Dalio Philanthropies. “We are thrilled to partner with the Paradise Foundation on this exciting endeavor because they are equally committed to bringing this ocean exploration to China and the world in a philanthropic way.”

“We are delighted to start this exciting partnership with OceanX,” said Guojun Shen, Executive Chairman of Paradise Foundation. “Paradise Foundation focuses on nature conservation and marine protection. Together with OceanX, we hope to make joint efforts on exploring and protecting the ocean, and sharing the importance and wonders of the ocean to the public.”

OceanX was created in 2018 with a mission to explore the ocean and bring it back to the world by combining next-gen technology, science, storytelling and media to educate, inspire and connect the world with the ocean. OceanX amplifies these efforts by convening leading scientists, media entities, global leaders and philanthropy partners to drive towards greater understanding and protection of our oceans. The Paradise Foundation partnership builds on OceanX’s legacy of captivating audiences through innovative content from groundbreaking scientific missions on OceanX’s research vessel Alucia and its commitment to partnering with leading philanthropic institutions to create “One Big Wave” of global ocean exploration and protection. OceanX has partnered with prestigious philanthropic organizations including the Avatar Alliance Foundation, Moore Bahamas Foundation, the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Wildlife Conservation Society and Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Vibrant Oceans Initiative to explore areas such as the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, Haiti and the Bahamas.

The Paradise Foundation was established in April 2015 by a group of prominent Chinese business leaders. A nonprofit environmental organization focusing on nature conservation, the Paradise Foundation is committed to protecting the treasured lands and waters around the world through charitable spirits, scientific measures and sustainable means. The organization honors collaboration and seeks to support the local implementation of worthy conservation projects around the world. The Paradise Foundation attaches great importance to local conservation and management capacity building, helping to explore sustainable fund-raising models and promote eco-friendly products.

To view content from this partnership, please visit http://www.pfi.org.cn/en/.

For media inquiries regarding OceanX, please contact Kaitlin Stewart Hollander at [email protected].

For media inquiries regarding Paradise Foundation, please contact Yuan Yuan at [email protected].

About OceanX:

OceanX is a mission to support scientists to explore the ocean and to bring it back to the world through captivating media. Uniting leading media, science, and philanthropy partners, OceanX utilizes next-gen technology, fearless science, compelling storytelling, and immersive experiences to educate, inspire, and connect the world with the ocean and build a global community deeply engaged with understanding, enjoying, and protecting our oceans. OceanX is an initiative of Dalio Philanthropies, which furthers the diverse philanthropic interests of Dalio family members. For more information, visit http://www.oceanx.org and follow OceanX on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About The Paradise Foundation:

The Paradise Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that focuses on the protection of the environment and the preservation of nature reserves through charitable action, scientific approach and business management. The foundation was initiated by a group of Chinese entrepreneurs, artists and philanthropists. Jack Ma, Founder of Jack Ma Foundation and Pony Ma, Board Chair & CEO, Tencent, Inc are the co-chairmen of the Foundation.

The Foundation values collaboration in implementing local projects to protect the most important natural habitats worldwide. The foundation intends to promote education, foster local conservation organizations, explore sustainable funding models and market environmentally friendly products. The Foundation organizes outdoor activities, especially for youth, and offers volunteering opportunities for them to experience nature, in order to realize the vision of preserving the beauty of nature for future generations.

For more information, please visit http://www.pfi.org.cn/.

SOURCE OceanX