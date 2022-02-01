Obsidian Mastering Adds PMC 6-2 Monitors To Its Range Of High End Audio Equipment

Producer and engineer Laurens van Oers says the clarity of these loudspeakers is already making his mixing and mastering projects much easier to complete.

Dutch producer and engineer Laurens van Oers has joined a growing band of audio professionals who are choosing PMC’s new compact range of near and midfield monitors for their own facilities because the clarity of these speakers allows them to hear exactly what is going on in their mix.

Launched in 2021 and the culmination of five years of intense development, PMC’s new line of studio monitors are redefining the listening experience for every audio professional, whether they are working in stereo or large-scale immersive formats. The range, which replaces the company’s twotwo Series, includes the PMC6, PMC6-2, and PMC8-2, along with their associated subwoofers the PMC8 SUB and PMC8-2 SUB.

Laurens van Oers, who also teaches audio mastering for Sound Education Nederland, has invested in a pair of PMC 6-2 monitors for Obsidian Mastering, his mixing and mastering facility in Eindhoven.

“I’ve always dreamed about owning a pair of PMC monitors and this year it finally became a reality,” he says. “I’ve known about PMC for a very long time, simply because they are an iconic monitor manufacturer, and you see their monitors in top notch mixing and mastering facilities all over the world.

“With PMC monitors, what you hear is what you get – nothing more, nothing less. The amount of detail is superb. The imaging of these monitors is also second to none, which makes it easy to distribute all the elements in the mix. In most modern productions, the vocal is the star of the mix, so being able to quickly and precisely place the vocal inside the mix makes my job a whole lot simpler.”

Founded in 2015, Obsidian Mastering initially started as a recording and production studio but is now focusing more on mixing and mastering projects. The studio is stocked with a plethora of high-end analogue equipment from manufacturers such as Crane Song, Dangerous Music, SSL, Universal Audio, Hendy Amps, Tegeler, IGS Audio and Handcrafted Labs.

Van Oers specialises in pop, rock, urban, hip hop and electronic music and his clients include artists and labels from the Benelux, Germany, USA and France, as well as local bands and artists based in Eindhoven. Over the years he has collaborated with numerous international artists and bands including Kim-Lian van der Meij, Trinidad Madman, Sluwe Vos, Sam Blans, Burnr, Ray Le Fanue, Godwonder, After Dark, Donny Duardo, Alex Sargo.

“For me, mastering is an artform because it allows me to turn a rough gem into a diamond,” he explains. “As a musician, producer, songwriter, guitarist and singer, I live and breathe music, and I treat each song I master as if it is my own. It is super satisfying to be able to contribute to someone’s creative process and really have them say ‘wow!’ when they hear the result. Two projects I mixed recently received gold status here in the Netherlands, and a project I mastered was No. 1 in the Suriname charts.”

Obsidian Mastering’s PMC 6-2 monitors were supplied by long time Benelux distributor Joystick Audio, which has handled PMC products for many years. Van Oers says the service they provided was ‘second to none’ and he was delighted that the company allowed him to test the monitors prior to purchase so that he could be sure they were what he wanted.

“I’ve been a Joystick Audio customer for a couple of years now and I have never experienced a better service anywhere else,” he says. “They even help you sell gear, regardless of whether you bought it at Joystick, which is amazing. My special thanks go to Jules Fransen for his extensive knowledge on monitors and his willingness to answers any questions and give an honest opinion on gear.”

