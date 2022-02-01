NUGEN Audio Shares Cutting-Edge Plug-in Solutions for Music Professionals at 2022 NAMM Show

Company to Spotlight Halo Vision, Paragon ST and

Focus Elements to Music Professionals

ANAHEIM, JUNE 10, 2022 ― NUGEN Audio (Booth 14800) is presenting several of its latest music-making solutions to attendees of the 2022 NAMM Show. Included among these is Halo Vision, a customizable, real-time visual analysis suite designed for 3D, surround and immersive audio workflows that operates in up to 7.1.2 channels for AAX, VST3 and AU formats. NUGEN will also feature its groundbreaking Paragon convolution reverb, which includes the original 3D version as well as the recently released mono/stereo-only Paragon ST. The company’s new Focus Elements bundle, which offers a collective of audio tools ideally suited for small/home studios, will also be on display.

“We are thrilled to share our latest innovations with the NAMM community and are excited to get back on the tradeshow floor with our industry friends and colleagues,” says Freddy Vinehill-Cliffe, Product Specialist, NUGEN Audio. “With Paragon and the debut of Halo Vision, we hope to give music professionals new solutions for their Dolby Music and other surround sound/immersive projects. We are also excited to showcase our Paragon ST convolution reverb, designed specifically for the music community, as well as our new Focus Elements bundle that contains some of our most popular plug-ins and designed for smaller/home studios.”

Inspired by the brand’s renowned Halo Upmix and Halo Downmix solutions, Halo Vision features a variety of modules that provide audio professionals with a clearer understanding of every aspect of their sound. Among the available tools are a Correlation Matrix, Correlation Web and Spectrum, as well as expanded versions of NUGEN’s Frequency Haze and Location Haze functions, and a True Peak meter for each channel. These modules all support mix engineers in their decision-making and troubleshooting process, allowing them to pinpoint problem areas that might be missed using ears alone.

Paragon and Paragon ST feature a series of tools specifically aimed at the music making process, including stereo width controls, which provide instant stereo enhancement with the assurance of superb mono compatibility and no unwanted artifacts. Additionally, the mic distance control adjusts the level of the early reverb reflections, giving the impression that the affected sound is either closer to or further away from the listener, without adjusting the characteristics of the space itself. Lastly, the modulation function gives users a greater level of creativity and a dynamic character to the reverb.

Focus Elements is a bundle of budget-friendly, streamlined versions of the brand’s popular Focus bundle plug-ins: Stereoizer, Stereoplacer and Monofilter. Stereoizer Elements provides instant stereo enhancement with the assurance of superb mono compatibility and no unwanted artifacts, while Stereoplacer Elements allows users to fix poor recordings, reposition complex audio and reconstruct the stereo image from a mono source. An essential bass management solution, Monofilter Elements enables users to sharpen, define and align the bass into the tightest, most transparent mix.

For more information about all of NUGEN’s products, visit www.nugenaudio.com.