NUGEN Audio Releases SigMod Update at NAMM 2022

ANAHEIM, MAY 25, 2022 ― NUGEN Audio is releasing the latest updates to its SigMod plug-in at the 2022 NAMM Show (Booth 14800). The new version will include mono and split-mono modes, as well as a new ‘Split’ module that will allow users to switch between stereo and split-mono formats. This provides users with greater flexibility within the signal architecture.

NUGEN’s SigMod software provides custom, simple signal architecture with 13 single-process modules to enhance plug-in and DAW functionality. It offers creative ways to work by allowing users to easily insert, swap and move modules to fit to the correction, conversion and tweaking of audio. Included among the available modules are Mid/Side, Protect, Tap, Crossover, Insert, Mute/Solo, Trim, Switch, DC Off-Set, Mono, Phase, and Delay.

Several of these modules offer easy access to functionality that is often either missing or difficult to access in certain DAWs. With SigMod’s intuitive signal routing, the creative options are endless. The software is available in AAX, VST 3, AU and AudioSuite formats in 64-bit, and is available on both Mac and Windows OS. For more information about this plug-in, visit: https://nugenaudio.com/sigmod.