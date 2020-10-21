NUGEN Audio Releases Paragon

True Convolution Reverb With the Flexibility and Control of a Classic Algorithmic Reverb

LEEDS, UK, OCTOBER 21, 2020 – NUGEN Audio announces the latest addition to its software lineup – Paragon. The world’s first 3D-compatible convolution reverb, Paragon offers full control of the decay, room size and brightness via state-of-the-art re-synthesis modelled on 3D recordings of real spaces. It also provides an unprecedented level of tweak-ability, with zero time-stretching – which means no artifacts. Additionally, Paragon features spectral analysis and precise EQ of the Impulse Responses (IR).

https://www.nugenaudio.com/paragon

With purity of sound at the forefront of this plug-in, Paragon reverb operates in up to 7.1.2 channels of audio, making it perfect for surround applications, including Dolby Atmos bed tracks. Further, it features individually configurable crosstalk per channel, unique technology for re-synthesis of authentic IRs, HPF and LPF per channel, and switchable LFE.

“Different from any other convolution reverb on the market, NUGEN Audio’s Paragon reverb plug-in has been our best-kept secret, and we’re excited to now unveil it to the world,” says Paul Tapper, CEO, NUGEN Audio. “With Paragon, gone are the days of enormous IR libraries. This technology not only enables users to reduce the sheer volume of recordings, it also encourages a greater level of creativity. We’re grateful to all of our developers and beta testers who helped make this possible and look forward to hearing feedback from the industry.”

Using state-of-the-art technology developed alongside the University of York’s Dr. Jez Wells, 3D Impulse Responses are analyzed, decomposed and re-synthesized to create new authentic spaces. This ensures a small digital footprint for the IR library and makes it possible to configure limitless combinations of spaces with just a few adjustments to the settings.

The IR panel also enables users to make changes to the frequency response of real spaces by EQ’ing the reverb model and altering the frequency-dependent decay rate. Unlike traditional convolution reverb, Paragon does not use static IR, which provides a wider scope to transparently transform the sound of a space.

Additionally, Paragon’s crosstalk feature creates a sense of liveliness and interaction between channels, and allows users to produce surround reverb from mono or stereo sources. It also offers the control and flexibility to determine how reverb from each channel interacts with another, which can be useful for dialog intelligibility.

In addition to its Atmos application, NUGEN Audio’s Paragon reverb plug-in is well-suited to creating immersive reverb in mono, stereo and surround formats. It is ideal for recreating authentic sounds of real spaces and manipulating IRs while still maintaining true convolution characteristics.

NUGEN Audio Paragon is currently available for $599 USD (+tax). For more information, visit: nugenaudio.com/paragon.