NUGEN Audio Promotes Patxi Monedero to CTO

Company’s Senior Software Engineer Will Now Serve as Chief Technology Officer

LEEDS, UK, MARCH 9, 2023 ― NUGEN Audio is pleased to announce the immediate promotion of its senior team member, Patxi Monedero, who will be stepping into the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Monedero takes over the role from the company’s previous CTO, Charles Blessing, who accepted the position of CEO last November.

“Patxi has long been a dedicated member of the NUGEN Audio engineering team, and I know that he is the perfect person to take over this role,” says Blessing. “Building off Patxi’s expertise, NUGEN Audio will continue delivering groundbreaking solutions that serve all corners of the audio production industry ― from broadcast and film to music and immersive sound. I look forward to the future of NUGEN Audio’s solutions under Patxi’s guidance.”

In his new executive-level position, Monedero will be tasked with overseeing the technological challenges of and product development for the company. He will incorporate his knowledge and decade of experience with NUGEN into his new role as leader of the engineering department. A member of the Audio Engineering Society, Monedero graduated from The University of Leeds with a degree in Physics. Monedero joined NUGEN Audio directly after graduating and has been a part of the team for 10 years. He most recently served as the company’s Senior Software Engineer.

“I am grateful to be promoted to CTO of NUGEN Audio,” says Monedero. “NUGEN has made it possible for me to combine my technical skills with my love for music and sound. This perfect crossover of interests, along with the way Charles and Paul (Tapper, NUGEN’s co-founder) have invested in me, has made the evolution of my career over this past decade very rewarding. I look forward to a long and productive future at NUGEN.”

As the audio industry rapidly evolves, NUGEN Audio continues to expand along with it. With a new executive team in place ― Monedero as CTO, Blessing as CEO and Sophie Guest as CMO, the company opens the door to further expanding the team with more creative and technological minds in the future.