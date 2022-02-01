NUGEN Audio Presents Latest Plug-In Solutions At IBC 2022

Company to Spotlight Halo Vision, SigMod and Paragon

AMSTERDAM, JULY 26, 2022 ― NUGEN Audio will showcase its latest broadcast and film-focused plug-ins to IBC 2022 attendees at Stand 7.P11. Included among these is a preview of the new Halo Vision software, which is a customizable, real-time visual analysis suite designed for 3D, surround and immersive audio workflows. The company is also presenting the latest updates to its SigMod plug-in, which provides users with greater flexibility within the signal architecture, as well as Paragon, its 3D-compatible convolution reverb.

Operating in up to 7.1.2 channels for the AAX, VST3 and AU formats, Halo Vision features a variety of modules that provide audio professionals with a clearer understanding of every sound aspect. Among the available tools are a Correlation Matrix, Correlation Web and Spectrum, as well as expanded versions of NUGEN’s Frequency Haze and Location Haze functions, and a True Peak meter for each channel. These modules all support mix engineers in their decision-making and troubleshooting process, allowing them to pinpoint problem areas that might be missed using ears alone. Halo Vision can be customized, rearranged and resized to suit any specific workflow, making it perfect for a broad spectrum of immersive sound projects, from music to film.

NUGEN focused on creativity with the new version of its SigMod plug-in, which now includes mono and split-mono modes. There is also a new ‘Split’ module that allows users to switch between stereo and split-mono formats, providing them with greater flexibility within the signal architecture. NUGEN’s SigMod software provides custom, simple signal architecture with 13 single-process modules to enhance plug-in and DAW functionality. It offers creative ways to work by allowing users to easily insert, swap and move modules to fit to the correction, conversion and tweaking of audio. Included among the available modules are Split, Mid/Side, Protect, Tap, Crossover, Insert, Mute/Solo, Trim, Switch, DC Off-Set, Mono, Phase and Delay.

With purity of sound at the forefront of this plug-in, Paragon operates in up to 7.1.2 channels of audio, making it perfect for broadcast audio applications, as well as for producing reverb in mono and stereo formats. Using state-of-the-art technology, Paragon features spectral analysis and precise EQ of Impulse Responses (IR), which are analyzed, decomposed and re-synthesized to create new authentic spaces. This ensures a small digital footprint for the IR library and makes it possible to configure limitless combinations of spaces with just a few adjustments to the settings. Further, it features individually configurable crosstalk; unique technology for re-synthesis of authentic IRs, HPF and LPF; and switchable LFE. New presets and an improved browser, with “search,” “tagging” and “favorite” functions were recently added specifically for exterior scenes, which are found in nearly every movie or TV production.