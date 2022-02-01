NSTA Unveils List of the Best STEM Books for K-12 Students

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NSTA–The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) today announced its sixth annual list of “Best STEM Books K-12.” This list—selected by volunteer educators and assembled in cooperation with the Children’s Book Council (CBC)—provides recommendations about the best trade books with science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) content available for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

“This list is full of books with thoughtful and immersive storylines and captivating illustrations that will stimulate students’ appetites for knowledge, imagination, and understanding of the world around them,” said Elizabeth Mulkerrin, president of NSTA. “We are thrilled to bring attention to these extraordinary titles that help build literacy skills, while inspiring young, curious minds.”

Members of the book review panel, made up of STEM educators and literacy professionals appointed by NSTA, selected 24 books for the list from approximately 292 submissions. The panel based their decision on their extensive knowledge and looked for the very best STEM books that they believed would inspire K-12 students. The list of winning titles includes topics that range from video game development to how science saved the Eiffel Tower.

The Best K-12 Books is a joint venture between NSTA and the CBC. In addition to the NSTA and CBC websites, the list will appear in the March/April issues of NSTA’s elementary, middle level, and high school journals for teachers.

