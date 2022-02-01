Now on LTK: New Product Reviews by Top Style Creators

LTK aims to help reduce return rates with new product reviews, after creator-guided shopping decreased return rates by 30% in two years

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LTK, the Creator Commerce™ platform for people to shop products tried and styled by real people, is introducing new updates to the popular and growing LTK shopping app. The introduction of new product reviews by verified creators aims to help reduce return rates by giving details on the product fit and materials within the LTK app – a destination to discover and shop styles curated by creators, across all lifestyle verticals. In addition, personalized product search and fresh creator-shopper matching features are designed to help give shoppers an even easier shopping experience through the app.





“The LTK app is the best place to discover and shop styles from creators. Creators are real people who do the work of online shopping, curating and trying amazing styles to save shoppers effort, time and money. This is why more and more people are shopping through creators,” said Kit Ulrich, General Manager of the Consumer Platform at LTK. “Now, with product reviews from LTK Creators, shoppers get verified reviews and notes from real people who have tried many styles to select their favorites. And, our new product search technology enables LTK to deliver a tailored experience to each shopper to make the experience even more convenient and helpful.”

Product Reviews by Real, Authenticated LTK Creators

Shoppers value the LTK creator-guided shopping experience, purchasing more than $3 billion worth of products from creators in 2021. Creators do the hard work of finding, trying, and curating their favorite styles to recommend and shoppers recognize the value. However, one of the biggest challenges with shopping online is that you can’t always tell the product fit and sizing or material details that can help with purchase satisfaction, which has led to a reported industry-wide increase in return rates1. LTK has decreased return rates by 30% between 2019 and 2021, showing the impact creator guided shopping has had on purchase satisfaction, and the company wants to further help with this industry challenge. That’s why the LTK shopping experience now features real product reviews by creators that have been authenticated on the LTK platform.

Not only do LTK Creators provide a guided shopping experience through photos and videos, they are now able to give trusted reviews with important product details and styling tips to assist in a shopper’s purchase decision. Creator product reviews provide more information about the fit and description, such as quality, color, use and more.

Better Product Discovery, Personalized For You

As millions of shoppers discover and enjoy the creator-guided shopping experience, LTK wants to help them discover styles and trends more easily. That starts with a new onboarding process, which will help match each shopper to recommended creators based on their stated style preferences and location. When logging into the app for the first time, you will be asked to favorite a series of LTK posts which will then generate creator shops you can choose to follow. New and current users will be able to update their preferences at any time.

LTK is investing in advancing the technology to make the creator-guided shopping experience more personalized to you. Search a product category, trend, brand, occasion or more, and a new, more powerful search engine will provide results tailored to you. In addition, the app homepage has been redesigned with the “For You” section, which provides recommendations for other creator LTK posts and shops you may like.

The creator product review update started to roll out this week globally, starting with devices on iOS and coming soon to Android. The new onboarding process and search capabilities will be available in the coming weeks, starting in the U.S. and followed by other regions. The LTK shopping app is available to download in the App Store or Google Play.

For more information, please visit company.shopltk.com/en/company.

About LTK

LTK is the largest global digital marketing platform powered by creators. It was founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box to empower the world’s premium lifestyle creators to be as economically successful as possible. For the past decade, LTK has grown to become a trusted and effective business-enablement platform where creators launch, run and grow their LTK Shop. Today, more than 6,000 brands partner with LTK to gain access to its global influencer network for content that converts against performance-driven, cross-channel KPIs. A three-time honoree on Fast Company’s list of Most Innovative Retail Companies, LTK drives more than $3 billion in annual retail sales from nearly 200,000 talented creators in 100+ countries. The company is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play.

1According to NRF January 2022 report, https://nrf.com/media-center/press-releases/retail-returns-increased-761-billion-2021-result-overall-sales-growth

Contacts

Ashley Wimberly, [email protected]