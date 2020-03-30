NotForgotten Announces Free Video Archives to Record the Real History of the COVID-19 Pandemic

PRINCETON, N.J, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — NotForgotten Digital Library LLC, creators of the first digital time capsule powered by blockchain, today announced they are offering 200 free archives to ensure the historical record is accurately captured during this unprecedented world event of containing the novel coronavirus. Fifty percent of all sales of this product will go to supporting healthcare workers.

NotForgotten enables users to capture stories, significant life events and journal them through an easy-to-use app interface. NotForgotten is inviting the general public to contribute to a future, accurate record of history. People can share their personal experience of the COVID-19 pandemic that will be immortalized for generations to come.

NotForgotten is asking everyone to create a COVID-19 video which tells future generations about what they are going through: about how this pandemic is affecting their life, their family and their livelihood, and to share reflections on what has impacted them the most – has it been the solidarity, a new reflection around family values, or a realignment of what is important? By having people tell their story, future historians will have a real-life account of what was experienced both collectively and individually.

“At NotForgotten we believe there is a better way to preserve history. We save and archive real human stories for centuries,” says Adrienne Liebenberg, Co-Founder at NotForgotten. “We would like people to contribute now to a future, accurate record of history. This unexpected moment in time is impacting us all worldwide. We invite everyone to share their experience of the COVID-19 pandemic and in this way bring us all together during this difficult time.”

Two Hundred Free Video Offer

For a limited time NotForgotten is offering 200 free COVID-19 template videos, after which they will be offering COVID-19 video stories for $15 in an effort to collect a collective time capsule that can be viewed in the future. 50% of revenue will go towards supporting healthcare workers

The stories are securely stored in a “digital time capsule” in two physical locations for up to 300 years, using a combination of blockchain technology, personal genealogy records and WorldCat, a global library of library collections. Powered by Veritone’s aiWARE artificial intelligence cognition, these time capsules will also be analyzed to create metadata on events, times, and places and made easily accessible and searchable via the white-label Digital Media Hub.

Access the free archives at https://covid-19.not-forgotten.com/home

NotForgotten is also offering 400 additional capsules for free.

Two Hundred Digital Time Capsule for Parents

According to UNESCO, the COVID-19 outbreak has caused almost 300 million kids to miss school. Millions of parents are looking for great ways to keep the kids busy in lockdown. Building a Time Capsule with your child can be a meaningful, creative and fun experience and is a special way to capture the fleeting moment of childhood. Using the simple interview-style NotForgotten recording app, parents can create a family treasure which can be watched for generations to come. NotForgotten is encouraging parents to seize the moment and use this unprecedented time to create a Time Capsule and is offering 200 free three-month archives to help parents to create a NotForgotten Time Capsule with their children. 50% of revenue will go towards supporting healthcare workers.

Two Hundred Trials for Families

Many of us are reflecting on our lives and values in this unprecedented moment. Whether it’s the big experiences, the little lessons, the secret to happiness, or the advice your parents gave you, NotForgotten is encouraging people to save their story and have it preserved by the Digital Preservation Trust so generations of family can access and enjoy them for centuries to come. NotForgotten is also offering 200 free 50-year archives to help 200 families create the Time Capsule of their story, which will be enjoyed for generations to come. There are various story templates – for seniors, grads, or survivors to choose from to help create a family treasure that can be watched for generations to come.

About NotForgotten Digital Preservation Library LLC

NotForgotten Digital Preservation Library LLC, also known as NotForgotten, preserves personal stories for up to 300 years by integrating high tech media production with the fields of genealogy, archiving, libraries, trust funds, and blockchains. Established by Lynn Paul Waterman and Adrienne Liebenberg in Princeton, New Jersey, in 2019, NotForgotten enables users across the USA, UK and Australia to create their own digital video time capsule through their app of the same name. Please visit www.not-forgotten.com for more information.

