Noted Medical Entrepreneur Kenji Saito, M.D., J.D. Joins Harvard MedTech’s Medical Advisory Board

Multi-hyphenate Kenji Saito, M.D., J.D. has agreed to join the Medical Advisory Board of Harvard MedTech, announced Gerry Stanley, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Harvard MedTech.

“Dr. Saito is a true renaissance man and will impart his unique perspective as a physician, lawyer, teacher, author and expert in occupational health and environmental medicine to our Medical Advisory Board,” noted Dr. Stanley. “In addition, his work as a Certified Medical Examiner and a Medical Review Officer will help inform how we serve injured workers and the worker’s compensation industry as a whole.”

Harvard MedTech (HMT) has developed new treatments for pain, trauma and anxiety that integrate virtual reality technology, behavioral health coaching and AI algorithms. This effective combination of technology and mental health support retrains neural pathways within the brain to alter how pain is recognized and perceived. HMT’s proprietary Vx® Therapy platform is an evidence-based program that has been validated to reduce pain, anxiety, depression levels, and the dependence on pain medications. Vx® Therapy equips patients to resume their normal activities of daily living sooner and with minimal disruption.

Board certified in preventive medicine with a specialty in occupational and environmental medicine, Dr. Saito founded and serves as CEO of MedLawPractice.com, a consulting firm that provides guidance on various aspects of occupational health, safety, human resources, health promotion and well-being including employee assistance programs. He trained and taught at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and holds a Doctor of Medicine and Juris Doctor dual degree from Philadelphia’s Temple University School of Medicine and Rutgers University School of Law in Camden, New Jersey. As a physician, he continues to practice clinical occupational health, seeing pilots as a senior medical examiner for the FAA and is on faculty at Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Dr. Saito currently serves as Past President of the New England College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine and is President-elect of the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

The role of the Harvard MedTech Medical Advisory Board is to foster industry-wide adoption of Vx® Therapy in the treatment of workplace trauma. Board members represent an impressive cross section of medical, legal administrative and insurance industry executives. Each member’s specific area of expertise lends a unique perspective on addressing pain management and the efficacy of Vx® Therapy in treating injured or traumatized patients.

“Harvard MedTech is breaking new ground in finding non-invasive, non-pharmacologic treatments for pain and the extreme anxiety it causes not only in patients, but their families as well,” Dr. Saito says of his decision to join HMT’s Medical Advisory Board. “As a physician and lawyer who is passionate about health and well-being, I welcome the opportunity to advise Harvard MedTech on bringing Vx® Therapy to mainstream use.”

Harvard MedTech is an innovative digital health company that is applying current science on how the brain works with specially designed virtual reality experiences, psychosocial support, digital engagement, and AI. Vx® Therapy is the first modality to comprehensively integrate this unique combination of digital technologies with behavioral health interventions, delivered through virtual reality in the patient’s home. This virtual engagement drives high compliance, patient satisfaction and optimal outcomes. Vx® Therapy is also affordable and scalable at a population health level. This non-invasive and non-pharmacological approach also provides data that is trackable for a clear assessment of its value to patients and health care providers. Visit www.harvardmedtech.com for more information.

