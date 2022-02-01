NotCo and Shake Shack Kick Off Test of First Plant-Based Chocolate Frozen Custard and Milkshake

Partnership marks first food service initiative for NotCo in the USA

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NotCo, the fast-growing food-tech pioneer that’s disrupting plant-based innovation with its proprietary AI technology, and Shake Shack, which serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients, announced the debut of two delicious plant-based offerings. Both the Non-Dairy Chocolate Custard and Non-Dairy Chocolate Shake will be tested in 10 select Shake Shack locations in New York and South Florida throughout the summer.





Shake Shack will be the first US food service partner to feature NotCo powered products on its menu. With a mission to reinvent the food industry by creating plant-based replacements for animal products that are so delicious you can’t taste the difference, there was no greater test than Shake Shack’s infamous hand-spun daily frozen custard and milkshakes.

Using a combination of technology with AI chefs and R&D teams, NotCo was able to replicate the same rich flavor, creaminess and functionality as the existing items, replacing both dairy and egg components, in under four months. The Non-Dairy Chocolate Frozen Custard is a proprietary formula, and the Non-Dairy Chocolate Shake is a mixture of the custard and NotMilk.

“Shake Shack is a brand that I’ve always loved, and grew up enjoying,” said Matias Muchnick, CEO and Co-Founder of NotCo. “Their food is unfussy, consistently delicious, and high quality. In a way, Shake Shack has created the perfect blueprint for what we want to emulate with our plant-based foods, and we’re so excited to be kicking off this journey into Food Service with their team.”

“We have been looking at the plant-based space for a while and are so excited to be partnering with an innovative food-tech leader such as NotCo,” said Jeff Amoscato, SVP of Supply Chain and Menu Innovation at Shake Shack. “Non-dairy custard and shakes have been something our guests have wanted and we are looking forward to seeing where this test takes us.”

Non-Dairy Chocolate Custard and Chocolate Shake powered by NotCo will be available as an exclusive test at the following Shacks: Winter Park, Garden Mall, Miami Beach, The Falls Coral Gables, Astor Place, Midtown East, Harlem, Upper East Side and Battery Park City. For more information on NotCo, visit www.notco.com/us.

About NotCo:

NotCo is an industry-changing, fast-growth food tech leader and the only global company disrupting massive food and beverage segments including dairy, eggs, and meat simultaneously. NotCo has launched products including NotMilk™, NotBurger™, NotMeat™, NotIceCream™ and NotMayo™ across countries such as the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Peru and Colombia and in less than five years has become the fastest-growing food tech company in Latin America, achieving, in that time, a valuation of $1.5 billion. NotCo utilizes a proprietary artificial intelligence technology, Giuseppe, which matches animal proteins to their ideal replacements among thousands of plant-based ingredients. Its one-of-a-kind technology will eventually enable NotCo to be a powering tool for food and beverage innovation partnering with other companies to accelerate the transformation of the food industry. In the U.S. NotMilk™ is currently available at more than 6,000 grocery stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Stop & Shop, Publix, HEB, Harris Teeter’s, Sprouts, Costco, Wegmans, Vejii, Fresh Direct and Amazon. For more information, please visit www.notco.com.

ABOUT SHAKE SHACK

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It’s known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s purpose is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 350 locations in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 100 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

