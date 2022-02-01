Norwegian Cruise Line Relaunches PLAYSTUDIOS’ playAWARDS Program Partnership With $1 Million in Travel Rewards

Players can again redeem Loyalty Points earned by playing PLAYSTUDIOS’ free-to-play games for complimentary and discounted cruises aboard NCL’s award-winning fleet

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc., the creator of the playAWARDS loyalty platform and an award-winning developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile games that offer real-world rewards to players, celebrates the relaunch of its partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel. Players will have access to a robust offering of rewards from the famed international cruise line, including complimentary cruises, credits, and a myVIP group sailing in the Spring of 2023.

The renewed partnership marks the end of a pause due to COVID and reintroduces the Norwegian brand to the playAWARDS platform for its 1.5 million daily average users, as well as more than 6 million monthly average users with $1 million in new travel rewards. Additionally, 50 of the platform’s most engaged players will be invited to a VIP sailing in April 2023.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back NCL as a PLAYSTUDIOS playAWARDS partner and its award-winning cruise offerings to our millions of loyal players,” said Rob Oseland, President of playAWARDS. “We know our players have enjoyed NCL cruise rewards in the past and with 500 cruises available, we expect them to drive excitement and engagement as one of the hottest items in the rewards store.”

PLAYSTUDIOS’ players are able to redeem their Loyalty Points (LP) for credits that range from $250 – $750 off their next cruise with Norwegian or they can choose from 500 three to seven-night sailings to the Mexican Riviera, Bermuda, the Bahamas, Alaska, and the Caribbean. While onboard, guests will enjoy a wide variety of complimentary and specialty dining options, entertainment that ranges from live music and comedy to shows straight from Broadway, and an array of accommodations perfect for any type of traveler.

“As an innovator in the cruise industry, NCL is always looking to engage with guests who have and have not sailed with us in exciting ways, and PLAYSTUDIOS playAWARDS achieves just that,” said Dwayne Neeley, Vice President of Onboard Revenue Marketing at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “The PLAYSTUDIOS platform has helped us make meaningful connections with our guests who, once onboard, see not only the value of the world-class travel, dining, and entertainment experiences we offer on every sailing, but the value of the time they spend playing the company’s suite of award-winning free-to-play games.”

Players can redeem their LPs now in the Rewards Store after earning points playing PLAYSTUDIOS’ award-winning games, including MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, and more, via iOS, Android, and on Facebook in your browser.

About PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.

PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) creator of the groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty platform is a publisher and developer of award-winning mobile games, including the iconic Tetris® mobile app, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Sudoku, and its casino-style games such as Pop! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, myKONAMI Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, and MGM Slots Live. The playAWARDS loyalty platform enables players to earn real-world rewards from a global collection of iconic hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands. playAWARDS partners include MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Norwegian Cruise Line, Resorts World, IHG, Bowlero, Gray Line Tours, and Hippodrome Casino among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps combine the best elements of popular casual games with compelling real-world benefits. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 56 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 18 contemporary ships sail to nearly 400 of the world’s most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company’s private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, club balcony suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company’s ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit https://www.ncl.com/. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Contacts

PLAYSTUDIOS



BerlinRosen



[email protected]

Norwegian Cruise Line



[email protected]