North Hennepin Community College Brings Learning Into Focus With ASI Architectural

Innovative Fusion Perf Ceiling and Wall Panels Deliver Unique

Form and Functionality for School’s Bioscience & Health Careers Center

BROOKLYN PARK, MN, MARCH 3, 2020 — ASI Architectural, dedicated to providing elegant solutions for the design and build industry, has supplied ceiling and wall treatments for North Hennepin Community College (NHCC). The company’sinnovative Fusion solutions have been installed in the school’s 65,000-square-foot Bioscience & Health Careers Center (BHCC). A video highlighting this project can also be found by clicking here.

Designed and commissioned by Hallberg Engineering (HEI), the center’s main atrium ceilings and hallways were outfitted with ASI Architectural’s Fusion Perf panels in stained white oak. The space features precisely cut CNC-machined panels with highly customized Perf patterns and acoustical backers for sound control. The large custom pattern of the panels delivers unique form and function in the space.

“We wanted to provide a highly functional solution that created a welcoming, refined aesthetic for students, professors and guests who visit the building,” says Jon Mestad, brand manager, ASI Architectural. “Our Fusion panels offer a beautiful and sophisticated design that promotes learning and innovation. The addition of the acoustical backer provides cost-effective noise control and reduced reverberation time for ideal sound absorption. The building looks gorgeous, and we were grateful to be part of this wonderful project.”

ASI Architectural’s Fusion acoustic ceiling and wall panels feature wood-veneer face, either in flat panels or with a variety of perforation options. Standard perforations are available in 4mm, 6mm and 8mm diameters, spaced 16mm or 32mm on center in both square and diamond patterns. Slotted designs and custom diameter, spacing and patterns are available. For projects like NHCC, which require sound absorption, acoustical backers may be installed behind the panels.

The BHCC building includes two nursing labs, three simulation rooms for medical training and six science labs, as well as lecture halls, conference rooms and offices. Connected to the campus via a covered walkway, the BHCC also features an outdoor courtyard and a student lounge, complete with a fireplace.





