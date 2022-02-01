North-America e-Commerce Logistics Market Report 2022-2028: High Internet and Smartphone Penetration Driving 11.7% Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “North-America e-commerce logistics Market 2022-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The North America e-commerce retail market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. The e-commerce companies have significant opportunities to explore the e-commerce retail market due to high internet and smartphone penetration in the North American region.

It also helps e-commerce companies in expanding their business through wider reach. However, the high cost of reverse logistics and expensive workforce will affect the growth of the e-commerce retail market. The cost of reverse logistics in major countries of North America is a concern for e-commerce companies. The companies operating in the region also have to deal with high expenditure on the workforce.

The North America e-commerce retail market is segmented based on the product type and end-user. Based on the product type, the market is segmented into electronics, grocery, fashion, home decor, healthcare, automobile, sports, beauty and personal care, kitchenware, and others.

Based on the end-user, the market is sub-segmented into business to business, business to customer, and customer to customer. Based on the end-user, business to the customer is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the company selling the product directly to the customers which reduce the extra cost of selling to the retailers. It reduces the price for the customer and increases the sales of the product.

Geographically, The North America e-commerce retail market is segmented into countries such as the US, Canada, and the Rest of North America. Canada is anticipating witnessing significant growth during the forecast period owing to the available infrastructure and resources to help the market.

The major companies serving the North America e-commerce retail market include Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Home Depot Product Authority Inc., Target Corp., Wal-Mart Stores Inc., and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in 2020 at the time of COVID-19 Walmart’s e-commerce sales soared. In 2020, Walmart’s US e-commerce sales grew 97% (pdf) in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2019, the fastest rate on record for the world’s largest retailer.

