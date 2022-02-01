Noodle Cat, Innovating With New Game Development Culture, Raises $4.1 Million Seed Funding Led by Makers Fund

Independent Game Studio Hiring Talent for Welcoming, Flexible Working Environment, Founded on Trust, Creativity and Empathy

Remote-First-Company/SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Noodle Cat Games, an independent games studio built upon a positive, balanced work culture, has raised $4.1 million in a seed funding round led by Makers Fund, with additional participation by 1Up Ventures and investor Matthew Ball’s Epyllion. With leadership and game development talent drawing from decades of experience at Epic Games, Electronic Arts, BioWare and PopCap, the Noodle Cat team is on a mission to implement a flexible, iteration-based development model rooted at the intersection of trust, creativity and empathy.

“We founded Noodle Cat on the belief that a positive, welcoming and truly collaborative working environment needs to be the new industry standard,” said David Hunt, CEO and co-founder, Noodle Cat. “We are committed to creating and nurturing a healthy work culture around how we build games together, and we believe this results in better games, too. If you’re a game developer looking for a new challenge, and you are passionate about making great games while contributing to a new model of how the industry should operate, we’d love to hear from you.”

“David and the Noodle Cat team impressed us with their commitment to reinvent the way the games industry approaches the development process,” said Jay Chi, Founding Partner, Makers Fund. “We are proud to support their mission to prioritize employee wellness and creativity alongside their passion for making meaningful cooperative gameplay experiences.”

Noodle Cat’s innovative approach to making games emphasizes teamwork to craft meaningful, collaborative experiences for players, while simultaneously giving staff the flexibility to define their personal goals and career arcs at the studio. The company offers all employees equitable compensation, four day work weeks, a fully remote environment, flexible hours and fully covered premium healthcare plans.

Noodle Cat is hiring character and tech artists, animators and other roles to build the company’s first game, which will be revealed at a later date. To learn more about the Noodle Cat culture and to apply, please visit noodlecatgames.com.

About Noodle Cat Games

Noodle Cat is an independent game studio, on a mission to change the current standard of game development. Built on a culture of trust, creativity, and empathy, the Noodle Cat team is dedicated to learning, collaborating and pushing boundaries in a healthy, flexible working environment. Founded by former Epic Games lead systems designer David Hunt, former Epic Games principal programmer Michael Noland and industry advisor Ed Zobrist, Noodle Cat is a fully remote studio. To learn more, please visit noodlecatgames.com.

About Makers Fund

Makers Fund is a global interactive entertainment venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments. Makers is dedicated to furthering growth and innovation in the interactive entertainment industry. With more than 90 portfolio companies to date, Makers provides founders strategic value that is deeply catered to companies across the value chain in the industry. For more information, visit makersfund.com.

Contacts

Sibel Sunar



fortyseven communications for Makers Fund



make[email protected]