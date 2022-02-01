nOFTEN’s Marketplace Goes Live

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – March 21, 2022) – nOFTEN, the entertainment-focused blockchain project, has announced the launch of its unique NFT marketplace. The NFT marketplace is a new-gen celebrity-fan-centric marketplace that helps celebrities and creators connect with global audiences directly by utilizing blockchain technology.

nOFTEN’s Market place ambassadors

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8653/117475_2bfaf87c6404386c_001full.jpg

nOFTEN is a unique NFT marketplace that creates a virtual space for the artists and creators to interact with their dedicated fans and simultaneously shares their executive content as rare NFTs.

Creators can present their NFTs as collectables and auction them in a unique way. The NFTs can include anything from a song to unseen Behind The Scenes, short movies and celebrity memorabilia. Moreover, as all the NFTs on the platform are digitized assets solely owned by the creators, the artists and fans can rest easy about the authenticity and security of the NFTs.

nOFTEN aims to empower both creators and fans. Creators can curate real-live events and provide their fans with a unique experience in an open-bidding war. Artists can also create multi-copy artwork for their NFTs and sell them to the right fan base.

nOFTEN’s ecosystem is powered by the NOF token. NOF is an ETL-20 powered token that is utilized for all transactions within the ecosystem. All participants have to trade-in through the NOF token only.

NOF token holders will also be able to participate in the governance voting of the ecosystem and amplify the use cases of nOFTEN NFTs.

Using these varieties of offerings, nOFTEN aims to eliminate the barrier between creators and fans.

About nOFTEN

nOFTEN is a unique haven for global celebrities to market their collection of artworks in any medium they prefer. It is an emerging NFT marketplace that follows a celeb-fan-centric theme to celebrate the free spirit of artists and turn it into valuable digital assets. Celebrities can create their NFTs, regulate their sales using different channels, showcase their collection and empower artists.

To learn more about nOFTEN, visit:

Website | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram | Discord

Contact info:

Maral Nouri

[email protected]

LunaPR.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117475