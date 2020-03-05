No More Waiting for the School Bus: Utah Virtual Academy Now Enrolling for the 2020-2021 School Year

MURRAY, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#onlinelearning—Utah Virtual Academy (UTVA) is now accepting enrollments for the 2020-2021 school year. A tuition-free public charter school, UTVA offers a supportive online and blended learning community for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

With innovative technology, inspiring teachers and an interactive curriculum, UTVA gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in an environment that recognizes their individual learning styles.

“ Whether their path leads directly into the workplace, to the military, or to higher education, our goal is to prepare all of our students with the skills they need to get there,” said Head of School Meghan Merideth. “ We are excited to help a new group of students discover and hone the skills they need to accomplish whatever they set out to do.”

At UTVA, students access a rich curriculum facilitated by state-licensed teachers in virtual classrooms. All students are offered the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, history, world languages, art and music. Advanced Placement® courses and concurrent college enrollment are also available to eligible high school students.

Through the Destinations Career Academy at UTVA, students in grades 9-12 may also choose to pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in in-demand career fields such as business, finance and marketing; health and human services; information technology; commercial photography; and hospitality and tourism. Courses developed with business and industry professionals provide opportunities for students to explore college and career options while charting their own path to graduation and beyond.

As a public school, UTVA is available tuition-free to students who reside anywhere in the state. UTVA also offers individual course options for high school students enrolled in their resident district program, an approved charter school, private school or home school as part of the Statewide Online Education Program (SOEP).

Families and students choose online and blended learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, school safety concerns, or to balance student schedules with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

UTVA’s teachers regularly communicate with students and their families via email, phone and during one-on-one online meetings to ensure academic and personal success. Virtual and in-person activities such as field trips and social gatherings enhance the student experience. UTVA is home to chapters of several national student organizations, including FBLA, HOSA, and National Honors and Junior Honors Societies, and graduating seniors are celebrated at an in-person graduation ceremony each spring.

More information on UTVA and how to enroll can be found at utva.k12.com or by downloading the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Utah Virtual Academy

Utah Virtual Academy (UTVA) is an accredited public charter school that serves Utah students in kindergarten through 12th grade. UTVA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. UTVA also offers individual course options for high school students enrolled in their resident district program, an approved charter school, private school or home school as part of the Statewide Online Education Program (SOEP). For more information about UTVA, please visit utva.k12.com.

Contacts

Emily Riordan



Director, Corporate Communications



K12 Inc.



703-483-7328



[email protected]