No More Waiting for the Bus: Insight School of Indiana Now Enrolling for the 2020-2021 School Year

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hoosier State families looking for an alternative education program for the 2020-2021 school year are invited to enroll at Insight School of Indiana (ISIN), an online public charter school for students in grades 7-12. ISIN provides students throughout the state with the opportunity to reach their academic goals, while planning for the future in alternative education setting.

ISIN combines online instruction with the support of state-licensed teachers to provide a personalized learning experience for its middle and high school students. Graduates earn a high school diploma, and those who come to ISIN behind on credits can participate in the school’s credit recovery program.

ISIN teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, and students can receive support through extended class sessions and with real-time help from teachers. The school offers students the opportunity to progress faster in subjects at which they excel and spend more time on those where they need additional help.

“At ISIN we believe that a one-size-fits-all approach to education isn’t going to work for everyone, but we do believe the right learning environment can be found for anyone,” said Head of School Janice Silver. “We are committed to the academic and personal success of each one of our students and are proud to be a trusted online school partner to families across Indiana.”

ISIN teachers interact with students and parents via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions to ensure families feel supported and students feel appropriately challenged as they work towards high school graduation.

“ISIN is the best option for our children, and we are grateful this kind of opportunity exists in our state,” said Tiphanny & Jamahl Keyes, parents and learning coaches for three ISIN students. “Our children have great teachers, a supportive environment, and opportunities for social interactions.”

Throughout the year, ISIN builds a community of online learners through weekly virtual assemblies, and the school’s Social and Emotional Learning program ensures students are ready to learn and succeed after high school.

To learn more about ISIN and enrollment, visit in.insightschools.net/, or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Insight School of Indiana

Insight School of Indiana (ISIN) is a tuition-free, public charter school authorized by Ball State University that serves students in grades 7-12. As part of the Indiana public school system, ISIN is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISIN, visit: in.insightschools.net.

