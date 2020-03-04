No More Waiting for the Bus: Insight School of California Now Enrolling for the 2020-2021 School Year

SIMI VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Golden State families looking for an alternative education program for the 2020-2021 school year are invited to enroll, starting tomorrow, at Insight School of California (ISCA), an online and blended public charter school for students in grades 9-12. ISCA provides students throughout the state with the opportunity to reach their academic goals, while planning for the future in an alternative education setting.

ISCA combines online instruction with the support of state-licensed teachers to provide a personalized learning experience for its high school students. Graduates earn a high school diploma, and those who come to ISCA behind on credits can participate in the school’s credit recovery program.

ISCA teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, and students can receive support through extended class sessions and with real-time help from teachers. The school offers students the opportunity to progress faster in subjects at which they excel and spend more time on those where they need additional help.

“At ISCA we believe that a one-size-fits-all approach to education isn’t going to work for everyone, but we do believe the right learning environment can be found for anyone,” said Head of School Kimberly Odom. “We are committed to the academic and personal success of each one of our students and are proud to be a trusted online school partner to families across California.”

ISCA teachers interact with students and parents via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions to ensure families feel supported and students feel appropriately challenged as they work towards high school graduation.

“It’s easier for me to stay focused at Insight,” said ISCA Student A. Santillan. “I don’t have to deal with all the people who were mean to me anymore, I can finally just breathe.”

Throughout the year, ISCA builds a community of online and blended learners through weekly virtual assemblies, and the school’s Social and Emotional Learning program ensures students are ready to learn and succeed after high school.

To learn more about ISCA and enrollment, visit ca.insightschools.net, or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Insight Schools of California

Insight Schools of California (ISCA) are full-time online public charter schools for students in grades 9-12 who are behind in their education or need additional support to graduate from high school. The schools are available for students in Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, Contra Costa, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Tulare and Ventura counties. ISCA uses the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. Families do not pay tuition for a student to attend an online public school. Common household items and office supplies like printer ink and paper are not provided. Our enrollment consultants can help address your technological and computer questions and needs. Learn more at ca.insightschools.net.

