Nissan’s Kickin’ It with Kicks Campaign Drives Toward Helping Aspiring Music Students

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nissan today announced the launch of its “Kickin’ It with Kicks” campaign, a grassroots endeavor to help music students in Nashville hoping to break into the music industry and advance their careers.





“Nissan moved to Music City in 2006 and has been closely tied-in with the city’s vibrant music scene ever since, and we try to bring some of that emotion into every product we produce,” said Nick Reese, Director, Chief Marketing Manager for Nissan’s CUV/SUVs. “With its headrest-based Bose sound system, Kicks drivers can get a taste of that enjoyment every time they go for a drive.”

Nissan will provide students in the Nashville area who have been selected and are majoring in music or performing arts, with tools needed to help create their own music videos. Students participating in the campaign will be offered use of a branded Nissan Kicks and a Bose S1 Pro portable Bluetooth® PA speaker to create memorable performances throughout Nashville. Fans following on social media can find the latest artists and performances by following #KickinItWithKicks on social media.

Throughout the campaign, six students will have the opportunity to experience the Nissan Kicks and create music videos using the crossover. Once all six have completed their video, Nissan employees will vote on their favorite choosing one winner who will receive $1,000 that will go toward their education.

With an expressive interior and exterior design, technology to support a connected life and standard safety features, the Nissan Kicks is an excellent choice for any music fan. The Nissan Kicks comes with an available class-exclusive Bose Personal Plus audio system1, using driver-headrest-mounted speakers to deliver a 360-degree immersive experience. Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto paired with multiple USB charging ports help keep the music playing.

“Stylish and well-equipped, the Nissan Kicks is designed to handily accommodate drivers and their belongings, including gear for that next music gig,” said Reese. “We’re incredibly excited to work with aspiring artists this fall and can’t wait to see and hear the creativity they deliver.”

Kicks also delivers best-in-class fuel economy of up to 36 mpg highway2 leaving more money for fun.

Nissan Kicks starts at $20,290 and every 2023 Nissan Kicks features Nissan Safety Shield®360 as standard. Learn more at NissanUSA.com/Kicks.

Available feature. AutoPacific segmentation. 2023 Kicks vs. latest in-market competitors in XSUV Subcompact Class. Based on manufacturers’ websites. Bose® is a registered trademark of The Bose Corporation. AutoPacific segmentation. Comparison based on 2023 Nissan Kicks vs. latest in-market competitors in XSUV Subcompact Segment (excluding hybrids, alternative fuel and electric vehicles). Base models compared. 2022 EPA Fuel Economy Estimates 31 City/36 Highway/33 Combined for 2022 Nissan Kicks S. Actual mileage may vary.

