Nintendo News: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 2 Approaches the Starting Line on Aug. 4

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitch–Rev up your engines, because eight more courses are making their way to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC* for the Nintendo Switch system on Aug. 4. Wave 2 features the delightfully sweet Sky-High Sundae course, which makes its first appearance in the Mario Kart series!** Plus, you can marvel at the neon lights of New York Minute from the Mario Kart Tour mobile game and careen around a giant pinball machine in the DS Waluigi Pinball course, just to name a few. To see all the Wave 2 courses in action, check out an overview trailer here: https://mariokart8.nintendo.com/booster-course-pass/.





Wave 2 includes the Turnip Cup and the Propeller Cup, with fast and familiar courses appearing from the Mario Kart series across the Super NES, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64, Nintendo DS, Wii and Mario Kart Tour games. Each course can be played locally or online.*** Cups are divided as follows:

Turnip Cup Tour New York Minute – Zip past towering skyscrapers and enjoy a scenic drive through the park in this Big Apple-inspired course originating from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour . SNES Mario Circuit 3 – Drift your way around tight corners and avoid the Warp Pipes in this classic course that originated in Super Mario Kart on Super NES. N64 Kalimari Desert – This desert race features frequent run-ins with an old-fashioned steam locomotive that crosses the course – be careful not to cause any delays! DS Waluigi Pinball – Launch, bump and weave across this course themed after a giant pinball table, complete with colorful lights and sounds. Just try not to tilt!

Propeller Cup Tour Sydney Sprint – Soak up the sunshine as you soar above the bay and cruise around the sights in this course that originated in Mario Kart Tour . GBA Snow Land – Try not to slip and slide on this wintry course from Mario Kart: Super Circuit . Just remember: Cooler heads will prevail. Wii Mushroom Gorge – This course features an underground cavern, deep chasms and giant mushrooms to spring off of – make sure you land safely! Sky-High Sundae – The competition may heat up, but that doesn’t mean you can’t chill out in this sweet race, which is filled with larger-than-life desserts at nearly every turn. Prove you’re number one under the sun(dae) in this debut course!



Wave 2 will join Wave 1, which is already available and features eight courses, including Wii Coconut Mall, N64 Choco Mountain, 3DS Toad Circuit, DS Shroom Ridge and GBA Sky Garden, as well as Ninja Hideaway, Paris Promenade and Tokyo Blur from Mario Kart Tour. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass includes six separate waves, with eight courses each, which will all be released by the end of 2023.

Supercharge Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass to experience more ramps, turns and jumps across a total of 48 remastered courses as each of the six waves become available. Players can enjoy all six waves of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass at no additional cost**** with a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, or by purchasing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass available in Nintendo eShop or My Nintendo Store as a separate purchase.

For additional details about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, visit https://mariokart8.nintendo.com/booster-course-pass/. To learn more about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, visit https://mariokart8.nintendo.com/. For more information about all the benefits and services available with the Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack memberships, and to learn about a free seven-day Nintendo Switch Online trial, go to the Nintendo Switch Online section on the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu or visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

* Full version of game required to use DLC. Sold separately. Software update required.

** Sky-High Sundae will be released in the Mario Kart Tour mobile game at a later date.

*** Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Free trial automatically converts to 1-month auto-renewing membership unless automatic renewal is turned off by the end of the free trial. Credit card/PayPal account required for 18+. Free trial cannot be redeemed for a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership nor by a Nintendo Account with an active Individual Membership or Family Membership. Persistent Internet, compatible smartphone and Nintendo Account age 13+ required to access some online features on the app, including voice chat. Data charges may apply. Online features, Save Data Cloud and Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app features available in compatible games. Not available in all countries. The Nintendo Account User Agreement, including the Purchase and Subscription terms, apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

**** The paid DLC is supported as a complimentary feature of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, another membership plan of Nintendo Switch Online that includes the Nintendo Switch Online membership, plus additional benefits like access to a library of Nintendo 64 games and SEGA Genesis games. Anyone with a paid membership can download Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass and Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC at no additional cost and play while they maintain an active membership. An Individual Membership costs $49.99 for 12 months, while a Family Membership costs $79.99 for 12 months.

