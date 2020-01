Nintendo Download: Summon Your Inner Pop Warrior

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:





Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore – The worlds of the Fire Emblem series and ATLUS games have crossed paths again. An interdimensional evil has invaded modern-day Tokyo, resulting in this fantastical barrage of music, style and danger. So, fight back! Battle through dungeons to pump up your strategy and creatively decimate your foes…before all hope fades to black. This updated edition includes paid DLC from the Wii U version of the game, plus new dungeons to explore, a new EX Story and a new music video featuring the song, “She is…”



