NIC4 Awarded VSAT Modernization Effort Contract For the National Guard Bureau (NGB)

Agreement Includes Joint Incident Site Communications Capability (JISCC) Block 2E (B2E)

TAMPA, FL, MARCH 3, 2020 — NIC4 Inc., a division of Network Innovations, Inc. specializing in the development and delivery of turn-key satcom solutions, has been awarded a Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) modernization and support contract for the National Guard Bureau (NGB).

The Joint Incident Site Communications Capability (JISCC) Block 2E (B2E) is a modernization effort stemming from JISCC Block 2 and Block 2C. Under the terms of the agreement, NIC4 will replace existing dated VSAT terminals with fully integrated 1.2m Auto-acquire systems. NIC4, along with its strategic partners — ADS, Inc., Sat-Lite Technologies and Terrasat Communications, Inc. — will provide the JISCC B2E program with a solution that is both innovative and of tremendous value.

This contract gives the National Guard the ability to utilize the new JISCC B2E VSAT terminals on the already contracted NIC4 MAVERICK VSAT Network. NIC4 will provide Tier 1 and Tier 2 Technical Support for both the satellite service and VSAT hardware. Utilizing a single vendor for support allows for a streamlined and efficient process versus having to deal with multiple vendors for technical support.

NIC4 has a trusted reputation for providing mission critical communication solutions to U.S. Government Agencies and other DOD entities. NIC4 will contribute an exceptional level of expertise to this program through its highly trained team, strong industry relationships, access to a global network of industry professionals, and expanded access to an ever-growing innovative solutions portfolio.

Richard Anderson, NIC4 Program Manager, states: “The NGB is a very high-profile customer with an extremely important, yet sensitive mission. NIC4 is proud to be able to offer them reliable, agile, VSAT services as well as the latest technology in the remote site equipment systems. The combination of the new VSAT modernization equipment and the existing NIC4 MAVERICK VSAT Network allows the NGB to deliver its mission requirements with high reliability.”

Darren Gibbons, NIC4 Director of Business Development, states: “NIC4 is extremely excited to bring this fully integrated VSAT solution to the NGB. We look forward to deploying these new units using the existing NIC4 MAVERICK VSAT Network that’s providing the NGB with its global satellite communication requirements. Combining our leading-edge services with this new hardware, we are able to provide a formula for success well into the future.”