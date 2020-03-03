NIC4 Awarded SATCOM Bandwidth and Support Contract With National Guard Bureau (NGB)

Contract Provides Commercial Satellite Communications (COMSATCOM) Support for Domestic Operations (DOMOPS) C4 Mission

TAMPA, FL, JANUARY 30, 2020 — NIC4 Inc., a division of Network Innovations, Inc. specializing in the development and delivery of turn-key satcom solutions, has been awarded a SATCOM Bandwidth and Support contract for the National Guard Bureau (NGB).

This contract gives the National Guard the ability to provide Commercial Satellite Communication (COMSATCOM) services to support the requirements of the Joint Task Force Commander and Incident Area Commander. The NIC4 MAVERICK SATCOM network supports the National Guard State Partnership Program (SPP) and Domestic Operations (DOMOPS) across all 50 states and U.S. territories.

Known for developing tailored communication solutions, NIC4 has a trusted reputation for providing mission critical communication solutions to U.S. Government Agencies and other Department of Defense (DOD) entities. NIC4 will contribute an exceptional level of expertise to this program through its highly trained team, strong industry relationships, access to a global network of industry professionals and expanded access to an ever-growing and innovative solutions portfolio.

MAVERICK, the company’s global VSAT SATCOM network, provides high-capacity, high-speed, broadband satellite communications for internet or private network communications. The MAVERICK network is a cutting-edge innovation offering a secure way of connecting remote sites and personnel with video, telephone and other mission critical methods of communication. In addition to providing MAVERICK services both within the Contiguous United States (CONUS) and Outside the Continental United States (OCONUS), NIC4 will provide both VoIP and 24/7 network operations center (NOC) services in support of the NGB DOMOPS C4 mission.

Darren Gibbons, NIC4 Director of Business Development, states, “NIC4 is proud to be partnered with the National Guard Bureau and are excited about bringing innovation to the NGB Mission. The efficiency and flexibility of our MAVERICK VSAT network provides an exceptional service for a successful mission.”





