Nextologies Provides Video Transport Services Using Blackmagic Design DeckLink Capture and Playback Devices

Blackmagic Design today announced that Nextologies is using DeckLink Duo 2 and DeckLink Quad 2 capture and playback cards for their full-time point-to-point and point-to-multipoint video network. The combined Nextologies and DeckLink solutions have been used by broadcasters, show producers and talent around the world, including American Idol’s finale in May 2020, and recent Top Rank boxing and UFC events.

The most notable events this year were the live pre launch broadcasts of the SpaceX rocket launch and splashdown shows. In addition, Nextologies is also the technology provider for the Associated Press, serving all of their numerous global news outlets.

Nextologies is a media solutions provider offering broadcasters and content owners a wide range of video transport products and services. They specialize in signal transport, point-to-point and multi-point, master control, playout, uplink and transmission services; as well as in the creation of custom IPTV, OTT platforms, mobile apps and more. As pioneers of their own original OTT platform “NEXTV” in 2006, Nextologies has always been on the forefront of tech innovations. Their proprietary hardware, the NXT-4 HD/SD decoder and encoder and the new Nextologies Encoder, all use either DeckLink Duo 2 or DeckLink Quad 2 for hardware based capture and playback.

“We have used the DeckLink products for years because of their flexibility, global availability and excellent price point. This has given us the ability to be incredibly creative in how we design new products and services,” said Sasha Zivanovic, CEO of Nextologies.

“When we initially rolled out our first services, just buying an encoder or decoder would cost our broadcast clients upwards of $25K. In addition, no one offered an all-in-one video transport service, which meant all sorts of gear, formats and middlemen were needed to create temporary solutions which was problematic,” said Zivanovic.

DeckLink PCIe capture and playback devices are the world’s highest performance capture cards for Mac, Windows and Linux. The DeckLink Duo 2 features four independent 3G-SDI connections and supports SDI formats in SD and HD up to 1080p60. The DeckLink Quad 2 features 8 independent SDI capture and playback channels and allows 4 independent capture and playback channels as well as 4 extra channels that developers can use for configuring the card in any combination of up to 8 capture or 8 playback channels.

An example of Nextologies and DeckLink Quad 2 combination was the recent launch and splashdown shows for SpaceX Dragon on Discovery Channel. Nextologies partnered with mobile broadcasting company PSSI Global Services to provide live video connectivity for the prelaunch shows. Since show talent and producers were scattered across the US working remotely during COVID, PSSI used Nextologies’ NXT-16 technology and a combination of NXT-4 and NXT-Lite gear to deliver the program feed in the highest quality and lowest latency allowing for a seamless remote production.

DeckLink Quad 2s were used in each of the Nextologies’ products sent to the PSSI control center in Burbank, while DeckLink Duo 2s were used with NXT-4 and NXT Lite units sent to talent.

Zivanovic concluded, “During live, historical broadcasts such as SpaceX, there is zero room for technological errors. Streamlined processes and flawless gear are essential. The DeckLink’s ability to handle multiple SDI connections, as well as the flexibility to work with any type of media formats were an important part in making this possible.”

About Nextologies

Nextologies has the world’s largest broadcast video delivery network specializing in high-quality, broadcast-grade video connectivity for broadcasters and content owners across the globe. Operating out of multiple teleports and data centers, Nextologies is the only solutions provider that has instant access to over 55,000 linear TV channels downlinked from 75+ globally-placed satellites.

In addition, Nextologies is a leader in signal acquisition and delivery providing fiber, IP and custom end-to-end solutions for IPTV and OTT platforms and video-centric applications across all platforms. Notable clients include established broadcasters, enterprise and emerging companies.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com