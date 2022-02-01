Nextech AR to Present at ESCP International Event With Google, IBM, Netflix, Salesforce

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEXCF #3DModels—Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services today announced that Evan Gappelberg, CEO will present live at the prestigious European ESCP Business School International Event – From Challenges to Opportunities In An Interconnected World – on Wednesday, April 27th.

Speaking on “The Metaverse – The Future of Business”, Nextech’s Founder and CEO Evan Gappelberg, joins notable giants in the tech industry such as Google, IBM, Netflix, Salesforce, Singularity and more in talking to the leaders of tomorrow, discussing digital transformation and innovation, highlighting how business will be conducted in the metaverse, and showcasing Nextech’s solutions and its place in this new frontier.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech AR commented, “It is an honor to be invited to present to the leaders of tomorrow at a prestigious institution like the ESCP Business School, which is consistently ranked among the best business schools in Europe. 3D Augmented Reality, Spatial Mapping and the Metaverse represent the future of the way we learn, work, shop, and play, and will provide immersive and engaging experiences for everyone. I’m very optimistic as Nextech offers an end-to-end solution for the Metaverse and adoption and global demand is just starting to scale, with large brands and companies all coming on board. I see the Metaverse as the next generation of technology, the next trillion dollar opportunity which the next generation of leaders will need to embrace. I’m looking forward to presenting and teaching these future leaders about this groundbreaking technology of tomorrow that we are helping to usher in today.”

Particularly pertinent to the future of the ecommerce business are Nextech’s ARitize 3D, ARitize CAD and ARitize Maps.

ARitize 3D

A WebAR Solution for eCommerce that is a component of the Nextech AR platform and is an end-to-end AR platform with content creation, hosting and viewing of AR/3D assets all in one. ARitize 3D for eCommerce tools give users the ability to embed a 3D model in a product page on an ecommerce website. This embedded experience, once rendered in a shopper’s browser, will provide a 3D model experience that a shopper can easily manipulate and explore. Works across all mobile and desktop devices on the web.

ARitize CAD

ARitize CAD enables the conversion of CAD files into 3D/AR models at scale. CAD is a function of product engineering. Industrial designers, working for product manufacturers, use CAD software (e.g., AutoCAD, SolidWorks, etc.) to design many of the products in the modern world. Using ARitize CAD, those files can be converted to 3D/AR models with the creation of photo realistic, fully textured 3D models from raw CAD models and reference images. This technology creates optimized 3D meshes that are suitable for 3D and AR applications.

ARitize Maps

An all-in-one metaverse creation studio allowing users to spatially map their location and populate it with interactive 3D objects, navigations, wayfinding, audio and more. ARitize Maps is a smartphone application available on iOS and android for authoring, sharing and viewing location-persistent AR experiences and AR Navigation. It is a self-serve solution, and all is done on a smartphone device in a matter of minutes.

About ESCP Business School

ESCP Business School was founded in 1819. The School has chosen to teach responsible leadership, open to the world and based on European multiculturalism. Six campuses in Berlin, London, Madrid, Paris, Turin and Warsaw are the stepping stones that allow students to experience this European approach to management. Several generations of entrepreneurs and managers were thus trained in the firm belief that the business world may feed society in a positive way. This conviction and ESCP’s values – excellence, singularity, creativity and plurality – daily guide our mission and build its pedagogical vision. Every year, ESCP welcomes 8000 students and 5000 managers from 122 different nationalities. Its strength lies in its many business training programmes, both general and specialised (Bachelor, Master, MBA, Executive MBA, PhD and Executive Education), all of which include a multi-campus experience. Website: www.escp.eu

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions is the engine accelerating the growth of the Metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the Metaverse. Our platform agnostic tools allow brands, educators, students, manufacturers, creators, and technologists to create immersive, interactive and the most photo-realistic 3D assets and digital environments, compose AR experiences, and publish them omnichannel. With a full suite of end-to-end AR solutions in 3D Commerce, Education, Events, and Industrial Manufacturing, Nextech AR is in a unique position to meet the needs of the world’s biggest brands and all Metaverse contributors.

Nextech funds the development of its AR and Metaverse growth initiatives through its e-Commerce platforms, which currently generate most of its revenue. Nextech’s e-commerce platforms include: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon. These e-commerce platforms serve as an incubator for developing and testing Nextech’s leading edge AR, AI and machine learning applications for powering next-generation e-commerce technology.

