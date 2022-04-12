Nextech AR Launches Shopify Freemium 3D Model Pricing

Also Presenting Today at WSR Next Super Stock LIVE! (OTCQB:NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR)

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEXCF #3D—Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services announces an update to the Company’s Shopify app, initially launched in January, allowing merchants to create 3D/AR models for their ecommerce site. The Company has released a Freemium model, offering an enticing incentive to ecommerce businesses which is seeing success since its launch. The Company is also planning to integrate this same Freemium pricing with more ecommerce platforms, including BigCommerce, WooCommerce, and Magento, and is targeting Q2 2022 for completion of these integrations. These integrations will collectively place Nextech’s AI-powered 3D/AR model creation solution in front of millions of merchants globally.

WSR – Next Super Stock Live!

Nextech AR Solutions CEO Evan Gappelberg will present today at the “NEXT SUPER STOCK Live!” event hosted by the Wall Street Reporter.

Nextech AR invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend Evan Gappelberg’s live stream presentation.

Livestream Details

Date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022



Time: 12:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)



Topic: AI-Powered 3D/AR Model Creation and the Metaverse



Attend here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TA86qJPr-FU

The livestream will also be archived and available for replay. NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! is Wall Street Reporter’s flagship investor conference series featuring presentations by a select group of companies which are at key inflection points, and at the threshold of explosive growth.

Since the launch of Nextech’s 3D/AR modeling self-serve app with Shopify, the Company has quickly expanded its reach to small and medium sized ecommerce websites and is currently in the top 2% or in the 98th percentile of apps downloaded in the 3D modeling category (out of 228). Since the app’s launch in late January, there has been an approximately 44% increase in app installs month over month. Nextech believes the success of the app thus far is due to its affordable pricing, 3D model making scalability, and high quality 3D models. With a frictionless implementation and being the only end-to-end ecommerce app for 3D/AR the company believes that it has a competitive advantage in the 3D model market.

Watch a video preview of ARitize 3D: click here

ARitize 3D provides Shopify merchants with a frictionless and seamless one click integration for 3D model making and AR visualization. Through Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, merchants can take their existing 2D product images and turn them into high-quality 3D and Augmented Reality experiences, transforming their Shopify website and helping their brand stand out from competition.

Link ARitize 3D in the Shopify App Store: click here

When ecommerce sites offer immersive AR shopping experiences, it provides customers with the ability to “try before they buy”, resulting in greater buying confidence. Customers are also able to zoom, rotate and spin 3D product models, and see every product detail from every angle, leading to customers that are more engaged and better informed. This not only benefits the customer, but also provides immense benefits to ecommerce businesses: Shopify data shows that 3D AR can increase conversions up to 94% while reducing returns.

The app provides self-serve access to Nextech’s proprietary AI-powered solution for 3D/AR Ecommerce to all businesses who use Shopify to power their ecommerce business. The app makes the adoption of 3D/AR extremely easy, simple and cheap for Shopify merchants as they can subscribe for different plans which suit their needs and manage the app themselves from their merchant Shopify admin.

Free Trial

For a limited time, Nextech AR is offering a 30 day free trial for its Starter and Basic subscription plans. Both plans include 3D model creation, 3D model hosting, integration support, and monthly or annual billing options.

About ARitize 3D

ARitize 3D is your one-stop-shop AR solution with automated 3D model creation at an unbeatable price. Our Artificial Intelligence (AI) will turn your existing 2D product images into high-quality 3D and Augmented Reality experiences. It’s fast, it’s easy and it will transform your Shopify website! 3D content creation is included in monthly hosting fees. Our AI powered platform is a game changer! What can 3D/AR do for you? Increase conversions, reduce product returns, increase customer engagement, and attract more customers.

Transform your online store into a dynamic virtual showroom. Allow your customers to see your products from every angle and position them in their own space prior to purchasing, leading to more conversions and less returns. It’s an exciting, immersive shopping experience that keeps customers more engaged, better informed and helps your brand stand out from the competition. Learn More

Stock Option Compensation

The Company has granted 100,000 stock options to a director for the right to purchase up to an aggregate of 100,000 common shares of the Company (the “Options”). The Options vest over three years, at a price of $0.86 per share, being the closing price of the last trading day prior to the date of grant. Such vesting is contingent upon the Company securing all necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals to provide for sufficient availability under its Option Plan for the issuance of the common shares upon exercise of the respective Options, and/or shareholder approval of any Options which exceed the number of common shares otherwise available for issuance under such Option Plan.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions is the engine accelerating the growth of the Metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the Metaverse. Our platform agnostic tools allow brands, educators, students, manufacturers, creators, and technologists to create immersive, interactive and the most photo-realistic 3D assets and digital environments, compose AR experiences, and publish them omnichannel. With a full suite of end-to-end AR solutions in 3D Commerce, Education, Events, and Industrial Manufacturing, Nextech AR is in a unique position to meet the needs of the world’s biggest brands and all Metaverse contributors.

Nextech funds the development of its AR and Metaverse growth initiatives through its e-Commerce platforms, which currently generate most of its revenue. Nextech’s e-commerce platforms include: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon. These e-commerce platforms serve as an incubator for developing and testing Nextech’s leading edge AR, AI and machine learning applications for powering next-generation e-commerce technology.

Forward-looking Statements

