Nextech AR in Partnership With Restaurants Canada Launches 365 MetaMarketplace

365 MetaMarketplace showcases Nextech’s 3D/AR technology to the entire foodservice and restaurant industry

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEXCF #AugmentedReality—Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech”or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services is very pleased to announce the launch of the groundbreaking 365 Marketplace with Restaurants Canada at the RC Show 2022—Canada’s leading foodservice and hospitality event, taking place May 9-11, 2022.





Designed by Nextech AR Solutions, the platform creates a hybrid blend of virtual event space and international marketplace, with up to 5,000 virtual vendor profiles serving 30,000+ members. 365 Marketplace aims to be a thriving centre for ecommerce, using unique 3D augmented reality technology to showcase products in their truest form, allowing members to interact at a higher level. The company sees this opportunity as being the Shopify of the foodservice industry with 3D/AR by providing the platform and the tools for the foodservice industry to build its online presence.

Exhibitor Booth

Nextech is pleased to announce attendance to showcase its 3D/AR technology to the entire foodservice and restaurant industry at the 2022 RC Show, with a placement in the RC Main Event Booth, #2001

2022 RC Show

The 365 Marketplace will be part of the 2022 RC Show, taking place May 9-11 at the Enercare Centre in Toronto and virtually. The show will be three action-packed days of business building insights and innovative solutions. The 77th edition of RC Show is a dynamic hybrid event with 8 curated pavilions, hundreds of products and services, 250+ speakers across 5 stages, 6 competitions and 4 networking events alongside a virtual platform broadcasting live programming and connecting buyers and suppliers through Nextech’s robust online 365 marketplace. Register at www.rcshow.com

Watch the 365 Marketplace sizzle reel video – click here

“The 365 Marketplace offers a one-stop-resource for international communities to connect with the Canadian foodservice market, and vice-versa,” says Roy Little, Interim President and CEO, Restaurants Canada. “Our partnership with Nextech AR Solutions offers industry professionals the tools they need to help better serve the Canadian market and establish global connections. We look forward to bringing the virtual 365 Marketplace platform to the industry to break down barriers and encourage business across borders as the global foodservice industry revives post-pandemic.”

Paul Duffy, President & Chairman of Nextech AR Solutions Corp says “The 365 Marketplace brings the restaurant industry into the metaverse, providing a completely digital marketplace where 3D models and AR experiences, including holograms, can be utilized to connect Buyers and Sellers and provide a much more interactive experience than a traditional online marketplace.” He continues “By partnering with Nextech, and employing Nextech’s ground-breaking technology, Restaurants Canada is showing they are pioneers in the Restaurant Industry and are setting the stage for how business will be conducted going forward and in the future. These are truly exciting times for the Canadian Food and Beverage Industry, and I am excited to see it all unfold.”

The 365 MetaMarketplace launch opens up an opportunity for Nextech to expand this same marketplace model into other industries’ globally, as it provides a replicable platform which can be modified to fit other industries requirements. Live Streaming and 360 Product Embeds are distinguishing capabilities of the marketplace, as well as sponsorship revenue opportunities with sponsor ads within the marketplace.

As part of the metamarketplace, the new ‘Pavilions’ feature gives organizers even more opportunities for sponsorship and promotion of their content. Pavilions are easy to create using a series of drag-and-drop tools that automatically connect content already entered, such as full vendor, speaker, and session profiles.

Nextech is currently testing this marketplace technology with additional select clients and plan to offer it for all soon. Nextech anticipates the marketplace to potentially be the beginning of a very profitable avenue of revenue, as it expands its technology further into the marketplace sector.

The Marketplace will officially launch at RC Show 2022 with over 700+ vendor supplier members and will provide access to operators in Canada and beyond. The Trend Hunter partnership will bring leading experts and brands together with a series of events being planned in connection to the RC Show and throughout the year that will innovate and inspire the future of our industry.

For more information, visit www.restaurantscanada.org

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada’s foodservice sector was a $95 billion industry, directly employing 1.2 million people, providing Canada’s number one source of first jobs and serving 22 million customers across the country every day. The industry has since lost hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions in sales due to the impacts of COVID-19.

To learn more, please visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions is the engine accelerating the growth of the Metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the Metaverse. Our platform agnostic tools allow brands, educators, students, manufacturers, creators, and technologists to create immersive, interactive and the most photo-realistic 3D assets and digital environments, compose AR experiences, and publish them omnichannel. With a full suite of end-to-end AR solutions in 3D Commerce, Education, Events, and Industrial Manufacturing, Nextech AR is in a unique position to meet the needs of the world’s biggest brands and all Metaverse contributors.

Nextech funds the development of its AR and Metaverse growth initiatives through its e-Commerce platforms, which currently generate most of its revenue. Nextech’s e-commerce platforms include: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon. These e-commerce platforms serve as an incubator for developing and testing Nextech’s leading edge AR, AI and machine learning applications for powering next-generation e-commerce technology.

