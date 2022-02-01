Nextech AR CEO to Present at the Emerging Growth Investor Conference on December 14

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEXCF #3D—Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies, wayfinding technologies and 3D model services today announced that the Company will present at the Emerging Growth Investor Conference on December 14, 2022.

Nextech AR Solutions invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend CEO Evan Gappelberg’s real-time, interactive presentation, showcasing Nextech’s 3D modelling and AR wayfinding technologies. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily, and affordably create vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the Metaverse.

Conference Presentation Details

DATE: December 14, 2022



TIME: 2:20-2:50 p.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)



LINK: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1575089&tp_key=87f188a302&sti=nexcf

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real time. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and Nextech will also release a link to that after the event.

Recent Company Highlights

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time-efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions is the engine accelerating the growth of the Metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the Metaverse. Our platform agnostic tools allow brands, educators, students, manufacturers, creators, and technologists to create immersive, interactive and the most photo-realistic 3D assets and digital environments, compose AR experiences, and publish them omnichannel. With a full suite of end-to-end AR solutions in 3D Commerce, Education, Events, and Industrial Manufacturing, Nextech AR is in a unique position to meet the needs of the world’s biggest brands and all Metaverse contributors.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech AR spun out its spatial computing platform, “ARway” as a stand alone public Company. Nextech AR retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSNX:ARWY), in USA on the (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

To learn more about ARway, visit https://www.arway.ai/

