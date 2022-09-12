Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg to Present Virtually at the H.C WAINWRIGHT Global Investment Conference

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEXCF #3DModels—Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and 3D model services announces that CEO Evan Gappelberg will be presenting virtually at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference taking place online and in-person Sept 12-14, 2022 in New York City.

DATE: Monday, Sept 12, 2022



TIME: On demand beginning at 7:00 a.m EST



REGISTER (in person or virtual): https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

Evan Gappelberg, CEO will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact [email protected] or register at https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

Recent Company Highlights

Spin-Out of ARway



As previously announced ARway is being spun out as a stand alone public company, marking what Nextech AR believes will be the first publicly traded “pure play” spatial computing platform. Nextech shareholders of record will receive a total of 4million new shares in ARway on a pro-rata basis. It is anticipated that ARway will begin trading in October of 2022.

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.arway.ai/

To learn more about Nextech AR, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

About Nextech AR



Nextech AR Solutions is the engine accelerating the growth of the Metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the Metaverse. Our platform-agnostic tools allow brands, educators, students, manufacturers, creators, and technologists to create immersive, interactive and the most photo-realistic 3D assets and digital environments, compose AR experiences, and publish them omnichannel. With a full suite of end-to-end AR solutions in 3D Commerce, Education, Events, and Industrial Manufacturing, Nextech AR is in a unique position to meet the needs of the world’s biggest brands and all Metaverse contributors.

Nextech funds the development of its AR and Metaverse growth initiatives through its e-Commerce platforms, which currently generate most of its revenue. Nextech’s e-commerce platforms include: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon. These e-commerce platforms serve as an incubator for developing and testing Nextech’s leading edge AR, AI and machine learning applications for powering next-generation e-commerce technology.

Forward-looking Statements



The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Lindsay Betts



[email protected]



866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201