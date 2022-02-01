Nextech AR Announces Melea Guilbault As New CEO of Its Event Tech Platform, “Map D”

Map D is a Fast Growing Web3.0 Event Tech Platform

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEXCF #3D—Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and 3D model services is pleased to announce the appointment of Melea Guilbault as CEO of Map D, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nextech AR Solutions.

Evan Gappelberg CEO of Nextech AR commented, “I’m confident that the appointment of Melea as CEO of Map D will accelerate our sales growth rate, expand our offerings and unify our 3D and AR technologies with Map D. Our shared aim is to bring innovative 3D and AR experiences to event attendees, exhibitors and event planners. We welcome Melea to the Nextech family and I’m very excited to have Melea take Map D to the next level of its growth.”

Melea Guilbault commented, “I’m honored and energized to assume this new leadership position of Map D. I believe the combination of Nextech AR and Map D’s innovation and development of a modern event management suite offers event planners the most comprehensive and easy to use tools to manage their events end-to-end”. She continued, “Events play a pivotal role in bringing education, commerce and people together, and Map D and Nextech AR are at the forefront of delivering exceptional experiences in-person and in the metaverse.”

Guilbault brings more than thirty years of experience in high-growth companies inclusive of technology, pharmaceuticals, and community-based organizations, and brings extensive commercial, operational and executive management experience.

Most recently, Guilbault served on the executive team as Senior Vice President of cloud-based software provider Community Brands and Yourmembership leading commercial growth functions of sales, channels, strategic partnerships, and marketing through the company expansion from a single vertical provider of membership software, into a multi-vertical integrated software and e-commerce provider to associations and nonprofits, K-12 schools and faith-based organizations. As a core member of the executive team at YourMembership, Melea helped build and scale the company to 30% ARR growth that returned 9.5X cash on cash and 75%+ IRR. She was also responsible for commercial strategies for multi-product SaaS and integrated payments company providing membership, event and engagement management solutions – driving top-line growth by 10x, EBITDA growth of 15x and market-leading net promoter scores. Prior to her role at Community Brands, Guilbault spent 20+ years in various operational and executive roles at Absolute Mobile Solutions, Tampa Bay Tech, Medtronic, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Takeda, and Meda Pharmaceuticals, Guilbault leverages her commercial expertise to uncover and exploit white spaces that fuel market penetration and transform companies and their brands into highly competitive market leaders, including implementing sales strategy and processes for both direct and indirect channels in support of 100,000 customers, $100M in direct sales and $40M in VAR channel program.

About Map D



Map D is a self-serve event tech platform and management software solution. Map D provides clients with an extensive set of features and tools for managing almost any kind of event you can imagine. Whether someone is looking for an easy way to sell floor plan space or services at trade shows, expos, or festivals or to manage speaker and schedule details during conferences or meetings, Map D does it all and updates in real time to make it easier to communicate with event goers. Map D is a tool that makes an event manager’s job easier by automating or crowd sourcing complicated logistics while simplifying the sales processes and adding new revenue opportunities. Most clients spend 2-4 hours on setting up their event in Map D, then the rest is automated so they can sit back and collect sales, or point event participants to a single web address for all the information they may need. Map D also can provide a companion native mobile app which in the future will double as a AR wayfinding app, for in-person events or serve as a self-contained virtual venue for attendees, exhibitors, sponsors, speakers, or anyone else participating in an event.

About Nextech AR



Nextech AR Solutions is the engine accelerating the growth of the Metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the Metaverse. Our platform agnostic tools allow brands, educators, students, manufacturers, creators, and technologists to create immersive, interactive and the most photo-realistic 3D assets and digital environments, compose AR experiences, and publish them omnichannel. With a full suite of end-to-end AR solutions in 3D Commerce, Education, Events, and Industrial Manufacturing, Nextech AR is in a unique position to meet the needs of the world’s biggest brands and all Metaverse contributors.

Nextech funds the development of its AR and Metaverse growth initiatives through its e-Commerce platforms, which currently generate most of its revenue. Nextech’s e-commerce platforms include: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon. These e-commerce platforms serve as an incubator for developing and testing Nextech’s leading edge AR, AI and machine learning applications for powering next-generation e-commerce technology.

