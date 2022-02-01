Nextdoor Launches Its First Global Podcast ‘Where Kindness Lives,’ Featuring Inspiring Stories From Around the World

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The neighborhood network, Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND), is launching a new podcast series titled, Where Kindness Lives, with the aim of inspiring, challenging, and informing global neighbors while making kindness contagious.

“Where Kindness Lives speaks with inspiring minds from every corner of the world to give listeners helpful and easy takeaways for cultivating kindness in their local communities. Whether it’s an author, a business leader, a chef, or a singer, all of our guests have personal stories and experiences to share that led to them doubling down on kindness and care,” said Nextdoor CEO, Sarah Friar. “Our research has found that performing small acts of kindness for neighbors improves mental health and well being. Nextdoor neighbors perform small acts of kindness regularly, which often go unnoticed outside of their own neighborhoods, until now. We’re very excited to share the personal stories and experiences of our guests and inspire others to exercise more kindness in their everyday lives.”

The first five episodes of Where Kindness Lives were produced in Australia, with the majority of listeners coming from the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Canada. Given the themes of global kindness, loneliness, and how we can look after ourselves and each other, the podcast has built an organic listening base around the world and is now in the top 20% of podcasts globally.

Hosted by native New Yorker Jennie Sager, the Head of Nextdoor Australia and a former producer with MTV, National Geographic and Discovery, Where Kindness Lives chats with much loved personalities and globally recognized names about what kindness means to them and how to drive positive change. The podcast also taps into the heart-warming stories seen on Nextdoor and shines a light on the neighbors who selflessly deliver random acts of kindness.

“It’s one of my favorite things about working at Nextdoor. We constantly hear the small acts of kindness from neighbors looking out for each other and these acts make a real difference. Now we can showcase these stories to a new global audience while also helping them improve their own lives,” said podcast host Jennie Sager.

Currently available episodes include business leader and marketing evangelist, Guy Kawasaki, Wiggle Greg Page, Celebrity Chef and TV Host, Jason Roberts, award-winning author and psychologist, Hugh Mackay, parenting expert and best-selling author, Maggie Dent, journalist Muhammad Lila, and many more.

Where Kindness Lives is available for free on all music and podcast streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcast, YouTube, and Amazon Music, or just click here. New episodes will be available monthly.

New episodes featuring international guests are available here:

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services.

We believe connecting with others is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning.

Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 290,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (nearly 1 in 3 U.S. households), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

