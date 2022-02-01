Nexstar Names Joe Ruffolo Senior Vice President and General Manager for The Hill and NewsNation Digital

Experienced News Executive Will Oversee Company’s National Digital News Programming

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced that Joe Ruffolo has been named to the newly created position of Senior Vice President and General Manager for The Hill and NewsNation Digital, responsible for the long-term strategy and day-to-day operations of each property. As Nexstar realigns its national digital news platforms, The Hill will become part of the company’s Networks Division, effective immediately. Mr. Ruffolo will begin his new duties March 6, and report to Sean Compton, President of Nexstar’s Networks Division. The appointment coincides with the upcoming launch of “The Hill,” an hour-long weekly news analysis and political affairs program that will debut on NewsNation later this spring.

“As NewsNation continues to attract audiences and expand rapidly, it makes perfect sense to bring a powerhouse digital destination like The Hill into Nexstar’s Networks division and locate all of our linear and digital national news operations in one place,” said Mr. Compton. “Joe is a seasoned news executive and producer who is the ideal person to help us expand the digital audiences for both NewsNationNow.com and The Hill.”

Mr. Ruffolo has had an extensive career in both traditional and digital media, leading teams and projects at the Disney ABC Television Group, ABC News, Samsung, AOL, Nickelodeon, and CNN. His background spans management, strategy, business development, editorial, and product development, and includes successfully building and launching digital websites, videos, businesses, and experiences.

“I am honored and excited to be joining the incredible teams at The Hill and NewsNation to continue to build and expand their industry-leading storytelling, digital experiences, and audiences. The Hill and NewsNation are perfectly positioned to deliver on the current opportunity and strong user need for high-quality, fair, and specialized journalism in new and innovative ways.”

Since 2018, Mr. Ruffolo has served as Managing Director of OceanX, a private company whose mission is to create a deeply engaged global community of explorers, scientists, and storytellers dedicated to educating, inspiring and protecting the oceans. During his tenure at OceanX, Mr. Ruffolo led all editorial, business development, strategy, social, digital, marketing, and post-production operations for the company. He also managed the development, production, and negotiations for a global television series with BBC Studios and James Cameron for National Geographic.

About NewsNation

NewsNation, a Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) property, is the fastest growing national cable news network reaching 70 million television households across the United States. Validated by independent watchdog groups, NewsNation is America’s source for engaging and unbiased news, which reflects the full range of perspectives across the country. The network draws on the local and national expertise of Nexstar’s 5,500 journalists in 110 newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available on every major cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms including YouTubeTV, Hulu, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, and Sling, and Vidgo, online at www.newsnationnow.com, and on the NewsNationNow app available on Android and iOS.

About The Hill

The Hill is the #1 digital-first political news brand in the U.S., reaching 47 million lawmakers, policymakers, business leaders, and influential digital consumers from Capitol Hill to Main Street.

The Hill is the country’s definitive digital source for non-partisan political news and information. Inside the Beltway, it’s known as an essential, agenda-setting read for lawmakers and policymakers. Beyond the Capitol, The Hill’s trusted content is shared more often on social media than any other major political news brand in America. The Hill is comprised of five key content platforms which includes: TheHill.com – the #1 digital-first political news brand in Comscore’s Political News category; The Hill TV – the Award-winning, #1 provider of premium digital video from within the Beltway, with 1.4B annual views across platforms, including the nation’s newest streaming channel; Leading Events: Convening policymakers, business leaders and expert voices on the biggest challenges facing our country; Email Newsletters 19 leading products reaching over 600K influential subscribers (100% organic opt-ins); and its print edition – the indispensable source on Capitol Hill since 1994, boldly re-imagined in 2023 in a premium magazine-style format. For more information, visit www.thehill.com.

