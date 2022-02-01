Nexstar Media Inc. Names Brandin Stewart as Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Broadcasting Division

Accomplished Media Executive with Nearly 20 Years of Large Market Leadership Experience Will Oversee Broadcast and Digital Operations in Multiple Markets

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced the appointment of accomplished broadcast executive Brandin Stewart as Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for its broadcasting division, overseeing Nexstar television stations and digital operations in multiple markets across the country. Mr. Stewart will begin his duties on July 20, and be based at the company’s headquarters in Irving, TX; he will report to Andrew Alford, President of Nexstar Media Inc.’s broadcasting division.

Mr. Stewart has a broad range of experience in all facets of the media business and a long track-record of success at television stations in large markets across the country, including Philadelphia, PA, Chicago, IL, San Diego, CA, and Dallas, TX. Throughout his career in broadcasting, Mr. Stewart has consistently demonstrated the ability to grow ratings, revenue, and profitability, as well as developing innovative cross-platform solutions for advertisers and marketers. He is known for creating strong, collaborative news, sales and marketing teams, and mentoring young broadcast executives.

Mr. Stewart served most recently as President and General Manager of CBS 3 (KYW-TV) and The CW Philly (WPSG-TV) in Philadelphia, PA (DMA #4), from 2019 through 2021, where he was responsible for the long-term strategy and day-to day operations of both media businesses. Under his leadership, CBS 3 launched “CBS News Philly,” a 24/7 news-streaming product, available on all streaming platforms including Roku, Apple TV, PlayStation, Samsung, and LG. He and his executive team also improved the competitive performance of CBS 3’s late-evening newscast, initiated plans for a new state-of-the-art news studio, and increased its station market share. Mr. Stewart also spearheaded the launch of new local programming, including “Odds On,” the station’s first-ever sports betting show, which airs from the start of the NFL season through the NCAA Men’s basketball tournament in April.

Prior to leading CBS 3 and The CW Philly, Mr. Stewart held sales leadership positions at WMAQ-TV (NBC) and Telemundo in Chicago, IL (DMA #3), serving as Vice President of Sales for both businesses beginning in 2018, and Vice President of sales for WMAQ-TV from 2014 to 2018. During his tenure at WMAQ-TV, Mr. Stewart and his advertising team were responsible for driving consistent year-over-year growth in advertising revenue and market share. He also played a critical role in launching Chicago’s first-ever televised outdoor New Year’s Eve celebration, joining area business leaders, retailers, and a major hotel chain to stage a “countdown to midnight” attended by more than 90,000 people. The event generated substantial new advertising revenue for WMAQ-TV and Telemundo Chicago.

Before joining WMAQ-TV and Telemundo Chicago, Mr. Stewart held a series of sales positions of increasing responsibility in large markets, including Dallas, San Diego, and Atlanta.

“Brandin is a highly-engaged, energetic and collaborative leader and team-builder,” said Mr. Alford. “His depth of experience as a broadcast executive, lengthy track record of success, deep involvement in station operations, local content development, and thoughtful engagement with advertisers and community organizations, make him an excellent choice to oversee our broadcast and digital operations in a variety of important markets. We’re extremely pleased to be bringing Brandin aboard and we’re looking forward to much success in the years ahead.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Stewart said, “I am thrilled to be joining the nation’s largest local broadcaster and very grateful to Nexstar for giving me the opportunity to be a part of its executive team. Nexstar is committed to being the preeminent leader in local news, offering high-quality entertainment and sports programming to its viewers, and providing unique tailormade solutions to its advertisers. In addition, Nexstar has a legacy of service to its communities that is well deserved and something I am proud to be a part of. I can’t wait to get started.”

Mr. Stewart has been deeply involved in the communities in which he has worked and lived, and he has served on the board of The Philadelphia Advertising Club, the Philadelphia Police Athletic League, and the Philadelphia Association of Broadcasters. He was a member of the Board for the Better Business Bureau of Chicago during his time working in that city. Mr. Stewart earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration/Marketing from the University of Kentucky in Lexington, KY. He and his wife, Nicole, have been married for 12 years and have three children; they will be immediately relocating to the Dallas area.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content, including 290,000 hours of original video content each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s television assets also include NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Gary Weitman



EVP & Chief Communication Officer



Nexstar Media Group, Inc.



972/373-8800 or [email protected]

Investor Contact:

Joseph Jaffoni or Jennifer Neuman



JCIR, Inc.



212/835-8500 or [email protected]