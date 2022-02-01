Nex and Sky Bring Motion Games to All-New Sky Live Platform, Opening Up a New World of Communal Experiences in the Living Room

Nex’s pioneering Motion Developer Kit integrates with Unity’s industry-leading creator tools to deliver immersive games and entertainment experiences.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nex, a leader in motion-based gaming and AR entertainment, announced today that the company is a featured launch partner for Sky Live, the clever entertainment device that will transform the way you use your TV. Exclusive to Sky Glass, the new interactive camera brings you exciting new ways to share your favorite TV with family and friends, work out, play and video call – all on your TV. Sky Live is now available to buy from £6 per month in the UK.





Nex’s innovative mix of games and entertainment experiences adds value to Sky’s new platform by turning the living room into a physically active communal play space, alongside a range of other games and interactive experiences developed by Sky and their partners. And with Nex games powered by a proprietary Motion Developer Kit that integrates with Unity’s freely available and widely popular development tools, users who dive in will find a library of instantly intuitive and engrossing experiences to enjoy.

“Our goal at Nex has always been to promote an active, healthy lifestyle by offering a unique catalog of fun and engaging motion experiences across all of the screens that people interact with daily,” said David Lee, Nex’s co-founder and CEO. “Thanks to our integration with Unity’s flexible and intuitive development tools, it’s easy to access the full Nex catalog on billions of mobile devices, personal computers, and now with Sky as a partner, TVs. We’re so excited to be a part of the Sky Live launch as a crucial next step in living room entertainment.”

Sky, which is part of the Comcast Corporation, operates across six countries, offering innovative products that connect 23 million customers to entertainment, sports, news, arts, and apps on screens of all sizes. Sky Live makes the big screen in your living room even smarter, more social, and more interactive.

“We surprised everyone when we launched our streaming TV, Sky Glass, in 2021. Now we’re doing it again. Sky Live makes your TV much more than just a TV, by introducing new entertainment experiences for the heart of your home,” said Fraser Stirling, Global Chief Product Officer, Sky. “It’s been brilliant working with Nex to bring their motion games to Sky Live. Get active with motion control games, work out with body tracking technology, video call on the big screen and watch TV with loved ones – even from afar. And this is just the start. With our powerful Entertainment OS ecosystem, it will keep getting better with every update.”

The robust content lineup that Nex offers on Sky Live and across its broader platform ecosystem is made possible by the Nex Motion Developer Kit (MDK), which integrates with Unity’s game development tools. As the world’s leading platform for empowering creators of all sizes to successfully realize their vision, Unity’s end-to-end offering supports the entire development lifecycle of building, running, and growing immersive, real-time 2D and 3D games and entertainment content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. Driven by a central belief that the world is a better place with more creators in it, Unity’s free-to-use and highly adaptable suite of tools provides Nex with a perfect platform to offer for developers who want to build captivating new motion entertainment experiences.

“Our work at Unity is always driven by the goal of allowing anyone, anywhere to tap into their creative impulses and bring their big ideas to life. And with the integration of the Nex Motion Developer Kit in Unity, our developers have an exciting new category of entertainment to dive into. We are thrilled to be supporting Nex’s work with creator communities as they continue to seize opportunities like Sky Live and explore other new avenues for creativity,” said Marc Whitten, President, Create, Unity.

The Sky Live launch is just one facet of an increasingly far-reaching platform ecosystem for Nex. Its rich lineup of motion-controlled experiences is currently available on billions of camera-enabled consumer devices, including Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. The company also announced Nex Playground, a set-top entertainment device that brings the Nex library to TV screens, in March at the 2023 Game Developers Conference.

Since 2017, Nex has dedicated its focus to moving the landscape forward for motion entertainment and reconnecting people with the inherent joy of movement. Active play lives at the center of every experience on offer, with a content lineup that incorporates elements like augmented reality and collaborative multiplayer games to foster a sense of fun through communal experiences. From the wholesome activities that parents and kids share together in Peppa Pig: Jump & Giggle to the goofy competitive AR minigames in Party Fowl – not to mention Starri’s dance-centric rhythm gaming, Miniacs’ off-the-wall kart racing, and Active Arcade’s fitness-focused exercises – the Nex library caters to a diversity of tastes and interests. These titles and others fill out a potent multiplatform ecosystem for Nex that reaches people on mobile devices, tablets, computers, and now thanks to Sky Live, in living rooms.

To learn more about Nex motion-based entertainment experiences, visit nex.inc. To learn more about Nex developer tools, visit platform.nex.inc.

Nex is helping humanity reconnect with the joy of movement through fun, social, and interactive motion entertainment that’s accessible on any modern camera-equipped device. Using cutting-edge AI, mobile, and vision technologies, Nex merges the digital and physical worlds, so players are immersed in the experience using their natural body movement. Nex has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, Time’s Best Inventions, and has been awarded the prestigious Apple Design Award. Nex apps have been downloaded millions of times in more than 200 countries around the world and include HomeCourt, Peppa Pig: Jump & Giggle, Miniacs, Active Arcade, Party Fowl and Starri. Learn more about Nex at https://www.nex.inc

