NewTek Spark Plus IO Converter Sends 12G-SDI Over Ethernet

Send any HD or 4K SDI signal over IP fast and easy without complex set-up–

SAN ANTONIO, TX––January 26, 2021—NewTek, the leader in IP-based video technology and part of the Vizrt Group, today announced a new addition to their existing range of Spark Plus IO converters. The NewTek Spark™ Plus IO 12G-SDI encodes and decodes 12G-SDI sources to and from IP-friendly NDI® at up to 2160p ultra high-definition for greater resolution, frame rates, and color fidelity catering to the most demanding of media workflows.

“With Spark Plus IO 12G-SDI we are able to support the full spectrum of video production needs with the groundbreaking benefits of NDI® to save producers time and money while opening up new creative possibilities,” said Barbara Spicek, president of NewTek. “This new product serves to cement the NewTek and Vizrt Group commitment to build products that allow our customers to make more stories, better told.”

NewTek Spark Plus IO 12G-SDI offers video and media production professionals a quick and easy solution to convert 12G-SDI UHD video into an IP-based media production workflow. It easily connects to 12G-SDI cameras or devices, converts the video signal to NDI and shares it with any compatible system, device, or application anywhere on the network including UHD screens, monitors, projectors, or video walls. It can also turn any legacy 12G-SDI-enabled output device like a screen or monitor into an NDI signal on the network by using the decode functionality. Setup requires just one Ethernet cable. A web-based interface allows easy configuration and monitoring from a desktop or mobile browser as well as tally support via NDI and the option to mount onto cameras.

The Spark family of converters are compatible with hundreds of systems, devices, and applications that support NDI technology. Sparks pair perfectly with the TriCaster® Mini 4K and TriCaster TC1 for a configuration-free NDI experience and the flexibility to route NDI to screens.

Pricing and Availability

NewTek Spark Plus IO 12G-SDI converters are available now and are priced at $1,095 USMSRP. International pricing may vary.

For more information about NewTek and these new products, please visit https://www.newtek.com.

About NewTek:

NewTek is the leader in IP video technology that gives every storyteller a voice through video. Working exclusively with selected Channel Partners around the world to bring its innovative solutions to market, NewTek empowers customers to grow their audiences, brands and businesses faster than ever before. NewTek products are natively IP-centric via NDI®.

Clients include: The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, New York Giants, NBA Development League, NHL, Nickelodeon, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, MTV, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Pinsent Masons LLP, and more than 80% of the U.S. Fortune 100.

NewTek is part of the Vizrt Group alongside its sister brands, Vizrt and NDI. NewTek follows the single purpose of this Group; more stories, better told. www.newtek.com

