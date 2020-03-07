Newtec Dialog® to power K-LOVE and Air1 radio broadcast network

EMF to upgrade entire U.S. radio distribution network with Newtec’s multiservice broadcast platform

Rocklin, CA, United States, and SINT-NIKLAAS, Belgium, 9 September 2016. Newtec – a specialist in designing, developing and manufacturing equipment and technologies for satellite communications – today announced its Newtec Dialog® platform has been selected by Educational Media Foundation (EMF) to retrofit all its K-LOVE and Air1 radio stations. In total this will be more than 500 sites throughout the United States.

Newtec Dialog hubs at two locations will multiplex EMF’s outbound radio signal which can be received by standard, commercial off-the-shelf Integrated Receiver Decoders (IRDs), as well as VSAT modems. This set-up will enable geographically redundant broadcast services, while the hub also allows the distribution carrier to be shared with the VSAT forward link, reducing the space segment required.

Newtec has already equipped and connected more than 100 remote sites to the new network, with hundreds more to be upgraded in the coming months. The Newtec system will create a bi-directional IP pipe to radio towers to control and monitor EMF’s remote sites which are spread over a vast geographical area.

Sam Wallington, Vice President of Engineering at EMF, said: “Newtec Dialog provides an efficient use of our space segment and improves our ability to remotely manage our sites. We have been really impressed with the collaboration and level of professionalism provided by the Newtec team during the planning and installation, and we look forward to continuing this relationship as further services are delivered.”

As a multiservice platform, Newtec Dialog enables tailored services and guarantees optimal modulation, bandwidth allocation, service availability, reliable automation of link setups and flexible workflow support, whether it is being used to provide broadcast, consumer broadband, cellular backhaul or mobility services. It also features Newtec’s award-winning return link technology Mx-DMA®, which delivers the efficiency of SCPC with the dynamic bandwidth allocation of MF-TDMA.

The installation for EMF is being coordinated by a multi-national team comprising of engineers from Newtec’s U.S. and Belgian offices, strengthening and expanding the knowledge and expertise of Newtec Dialog throughout the company’s regional offices.

Slava Frayter, Newtec’s VP Americas, added: “The Newtec Dialog platform is uniquely equipped to address the needs and challenges of the modern broadcast transmission market. Round-the-clock broadcasting requires high reliability and service availability and this is what Newtec Dialog provides, ensuring that both K-LOVE and Air1 meet the requirements and expectations of consumers, even when they are in a very remote location.”

Visit Newtec at upcoming events worldwide.

About Newtec

Newtec, www.newtec.eu, is specialized in designing, developing and manufacturing equipment and technologies for satellite communications. As a pioneer in the industry, Newtec is dedicated to creating new possibilities for the broadcast, consumer and enterprise VSAT, government and defense, cellular backhaul and trunking and mobility, offshore and maritime markets. Our products and technologies can be applied in a wide range of single and multiservice applications from DTH broadcasting, video contribution and distribution and disaster recovery and backbones for cellular backhauling, to small and medium enterprises, SCADA and oil and gas networks, aircrafts and vessels.

Since 1985, our dedicated team of specialists has set industry standards with the most efficient, scalable and economical technology solutions. New challenges and customer needs offer opportunities to explore new boundaries. This empowers us to work even harder, helping customers to perform their best so that, together, we can make the world a safer, more informed and connected place. As a result, more than 3 billion people watch TV every day thanks to Newtec technology.

Newtec is a European company headquartered in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium. Through additional commercial offices in Dubai (UAE), Singapore, Beijing (China), Sao Paulo (Brazil) and Stamford, CT (USA) as well as an extensive network of over 100 certified partners, Newtec can meet customer’s needs worldwide.

About Educational Media Foundation

Educational Media Foundation (EMF, www.emfbroadcasting.com) represents the largest Christian media network in the United States and is the parent company to the K-LOVE, www.klove.com, and Air1 Radio brands. Our mission is to create compelling media that inspires and encourages people to have a meaningful relationship with Christ.

K-LOVE is listener supported and delivers positive, encouraging contemporary Christian music through its 540 signals across 48 states.

Air1 is a listener-supported Christian CHR radio network that plays positive hits heard through its 270 signals across 44 states. For more information, visit www.air1.com.

