Newsflare to match its member’s earnings donations to assist Ukrainian Refugees

London, New York, Los Angeles 12th April 2022: Newsflare, the world’s leading licensing platform and marketplace for user-generated video (UGV), is offering its 45,000 global membership of filmers the option to donate their earnings to the United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees (UNHCR). Newsflare will match every donation made in support of the charity, whose aim is to make sure refugees can safely escape their war-torn country.

Members can now upload with a purpose and opt to donate their video license fee directly to the UNHCR, either via the Newsflare platform or the video desk team.

Speaking about the initiative Jon Cornwell, CEO at Newsflare, commented: “We at Newsflare value user-generated content and with all the videos surrounding the war in Ukraine being filmed and uploaded by our community of filmers, we understand that we can also play a role in helping thousands survive and escape the conflict.”

He continued:

“UGV is providing invaluable eyewitness perspectives from the war through the lens of many different people and from a myriad of perspectives. It is empowering those impacted by the violence to share their experiences so that the world cannot look away from Russian aggression. We feel incredibly honoured to be able to shine a light on these emotionally powerful human impact stories and encourage our members to donate with a purpose so that together we can help to provide a better life for refugees in Ukraine.”

Source: RealWire