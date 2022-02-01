Newegg Announces Fall 2022 Internship Program

Selected high school and college students experience hands-on learning during six-week internship

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEGG #interns–Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced the extension of its 2022 internship program with the launch of a broader fall internship program focused on graphic design, media production and brand marketing, among other functions. The six-week fall program, starting in September, is available to qualified high school and college students interested in opportunities to expand their knowledge of technology and gaming in a structured learning-based program.





Interns leverage their educational background, skills and tech-savvy aptitude in an office environment, while Newegg executives and employees mentor them with an educational approach.

In addition, students are encouraged to interact with other teams and departments within Newegg, including creative design, marketing, tech/IT and studio to best engage their minds and further develop their talents. Students also spend a day on a PC assembly project with Newegg’s Buildeniac PC building team. The program culminates with interns sharing their suggestions for process improvements with company division leaders and executives.

Newegg concluded its six-week summer internship program this week with innovative and creative presentations for new initiative proposals from eight student interns.

“We developed this program to help students use their enthusiasm and improve their knowledge of technology and gaming in a global e-commerce business. The internships offer hands-on opportunities for a select group of students to contribute to a global company while, most importantly, providing them with a real-world student-centered learning environment to further develop their skills,” said Newegg CEO Anthony Chow. “As part of our community engagement program, our plan is to continue this internship program to help students within our local communities expand their knowledge and education outside of the classroom.”

For those interested in applying to the Fall 2022 internship program, please visit Newegg.com/careers or email [email protected].

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information: Newegg.com.

