New “What I Want to Know” Podcast Seeks Answers to Supporting Education Access and Equity

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #podcasts–The American education system is at a crossroads. As the COVID-19 pandemic led nearly 93% of American households to turn to some form of online learning, the nation’s concept of a classroom is evolving. A new podcast series launching today, “What I Want to Know with Kevin P. Chavous,” explores how we can ensure access and equity for all students no matter their learning environment and inspires listeners to explore topics that impact the next generation of students.

With millions of students impacted by school closures over the last year across every community in America, the new show seeks to address the massive shifts in education accelerated by COVID-19.

“Through the hardships of the last year, we’ve also seen incredible innovation and triumphs. Above all, we’ve reaffirmed that all students need access to the right learning environment and tools in order to achieve their potential,” said Kevin P. Chavous, host of “What I Want to Know” and President, Academic Policy and External Affairs at Stride, Inc. “I’m excited that our show will bring together innovators from across the education space for thought-provoking, future-facing conversations about the state of learning today, and where we can take it tomorrow.”

Hosted by Chavous, a former DC Council Member who served as the Chair of the DC Education Committee and lifelong advocate for education equity and school choice, “What I Want to Know” will cover a range of topics, including: How do we encourage engaging learning environments for students; how is the pandemic changing the skills requirement of our nation’s 3.5 million educators; and how we can support students’ dreams as the economy slowly recovers while student debt rises above $1.7 trillion.

Chavous connects with noted leaders throughout the education industry. The first season includes the likes of famed educator and futurist Sugata Mitra of TED Talk notoriety, political scientist and prolific author Dr. Rick Hess of the American Enterprise Institute, and noted future-of-work strategist and author Heather McGowan.

The first three episodes are now streaming on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes will be released every two weeks to continue the conversation. Future episodes include notable leaders, educators, and innovators such as John Hunter, Wade Henderson, Maryanne Wolf, Chris Minnich, Saran Stewart, Jeff Selingo, and Stedman Graham.

All listeners are encouraged to join the conversation on social media using #WIWTK. For more information, visit www.stridelearning.com/podcast.

