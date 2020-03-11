LONDON, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — To help the fightback against the current Coronavirus outbreak, labs across the globe at the forefront of the scientific response have been sharing genomes and protein structures in open access databases.

Therefore, using the latest research available, Fusion Medical Animation have been able to create a 3D visual and animation of covid-19. This visual is available (for no charge) to anyone who might have a use for it. Please credit Fusion Medical Animation. If you’d like a high-resolution image or animation please email: [email protected].

To view an animation of this image please click here.

About the visualisation:

For this overall representation surface protein density has been reduced to help show spike, envelope, and membrane proteins.

References:

3d Form:

Constructed using 3d models from Protein Data Bank shared by:

http://korkinlab.org/wuhan

Visuals Refs:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

https://www.wpi.edu/news/wpi-researcher-shares-3d-roadmap-coronavirus-scientists-worldwide

About Fusion Medical Animation:

Fusion Medical Animation is the world’s only EMMY and BAFTA winning medical animation company. We have been working with leading scientific publications, biotech and pharmaceutical companies to create state-of-the-art animations for over 10 years. We specialise in disease awareness and Mode of Action animations in a variety of formats; from 3D CGi to virtual reality.

Contact:

Fiona Day

+44-(0)207-127-6935

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-visualisation-of-covid-19-available-from-fusion-medical-animation-301020917.html

SOURCE Fusion Medical Animation